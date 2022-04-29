Jaime Lozano surrenders to the quality of Marcelo Flores

Jaime Lozanoformer technical director of the Mexican Under-20 National Team, spoke about Marcelo Flores and his debut with Tri Majorensuring that few Mexican players have the quality that the Arsenal striker has.

In an interview for FOX Sports, “Jimmy” Lozano assured that Flowers He is one of the most interesting promises for Mexican soccer and you have to take it step by step, trying to get him minutes with Mexico when there are opportunities for the 18-year-old.

“I have had to see him in some friendly matches, since he was out of the National Team, I was able to go see him and he is different, he is different, a player with a very high quality, outstanding in his division”

"I have had to see Flores and it is different, with a very high quality, outstanding"

“You have to take it little by little, you have to give him minutes whenever possible and obviously he has to earn a place at Arsenal, which, if he does, without a doubt he will have his place assured in the National Team”

Regarding the statements in which Marcelo “conditions” his future by wanting to be called up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Lozano assured that the language barrier ended up playing against the striker and his point was misunderstood.

In addition, the current Necaxa strategist “advised” Marcelo Flores to choose the team with which he feels most comfortable, because with his quality and his age, he will be able to play several World Cups in the future.

“I believe that he should decide with his heart and with his head which country he wants to represent, with which country he feels most identified; I think that is the most important thing for him. That it is a decision made with a lot of thought, it is not taken lightly, but he has the quality to play many World Cups with the team that he decides ”