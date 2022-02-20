Jaime Munguía dismantled D’Mitrius Ballard for…

Jaime Munguia He returned to Tijuana after more than four years and did it through the big door, after winning by technical knockout in the third round against D’Mitrius Ballard.

Before a good entrance in the Monumental Plaza of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia He prevailed at 1:47 minutes of the third round to keep the victory. He defended the Intercontinental middleweight title of the world boxing organization.

Fully recovered from what was seen at the weigh-in ceremony, Munguia he used his jab in a first round with few emotions, study and in which the favorite released just a couple of power shots in the final seconds, but without finding the target.

Both had to risk more in the second round. The most compelled was Jaime Munguiawho unleashed some combinations of blows that provoked the cry of “Munguia, Munguia” from the fans. Ballard He also connected some impacts to the soft zones of the Tijuana native.

R2: Munguía and Ballard meet in a middleweight fight in which the Mexican comes out as the favorite.

Jaime Munguia He came out determined to finish the fight in the third round. He took against the ropes on two occasions Ballard, whom he hurt with good two-handed combinations that he finished off with left hand hooks, to the liver and to the face. Finally, she sent him to the mat.

With enough time in the third round Munguia did not hesitate to attack and punished a Ballard it was in poor condition. The constant beating of Munguia caused the third on the surface to intervene to stop the fight and save the American from a beating.

R3: Munguía throws power combinations that end up knocking out Ballard, who was already in another galaxy. Creepy knockout!!

A) Yes, Munguia He returned home and did so with a solid performance to finish by technical knockout in the third round. He is ready to pursue a shot at the 160-pound title.

With the victory over D’Mitrius Ballard, Jaime Munguia he improved his undefeated record to 39-0, 31 by way of knockout. In addition, he dealt the first loss of his career to Ballardwho went 21-1-1, 13 knockouts.