Jaime Munguía knocked out D’Mitrius Ballard in three rounds

The undefeated Mexican only needed three rounds to win in front of his home crowd and remain undefeated at 39-0.

Back home for the first time in over four years, Jaime Munguia did not miss the opportunity to show off knock out at minute and 47 seconds of the third episode to the american D’Mitrius Ballard before more than 12 thousand fans in the Monumental Plaza de Toros de Tijuana, leaving the ground ready to go in search of the two-time world championship.

Munguiawho entered the ring accompanied by the notes of the Coveted Group, sent to the canvas Ballard soon in the third chapter, and then it was a matter of time, because he went over him with two-handed blows and with a new volley he motivated referee JJ Ramírez to wisely stop the main fight of the card of Zanfer Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions .

Jaime Munguía improved his record to 39-0 with 31 knockouts. Getty Images

The Mexican, trained by the legend Erik ‘Terrible’ Moralesmade it clear that he continues to improve technically, and that he is ready for greater challenges at 160 pounds, as the fans have requested since he vacated the 154-pound world championship. Asked the winner of Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Muratawho would face each other in April in Japan in a unifying battle.

in the fight, James he started the first releasing only the jab. In the second he managed to land some solid combinations, but it was in the third that he showed his highest level over a Ballard that he could not weather the gale and after a left overhand, he went backwards hurt and later to the canvas after a couple more shells. The American got up, but only to receive more punishment before the hubbub of the fans who saw how the referee intervened to stop the duel.

With this result, Munguia improved to 39-0 with 31 knockouts, while Ballard now stagnated with 20-1-1 and 13 wins on the fast track.

In the co-main event, in an eventful fight with multiple falls, the man from Mexico William ‘Shrimp’ Zepeda realized in three episodes of Luis ‘Bofo’ Viedas, not without first having visited the canvas on one occasion. A blow already when vineyards was on the canvas could endanger the victory of Williambut the referee did not give notice of it and his victory was guaranteed. vineyards He fell three times, once in the second round and twice more in the third.

For his part, in tremendous combat, Diego ‘Azabache’ Torres left his perfect mark of knockouts aside and had to work at his maximum to defeat a brave Jonathan ‘Perita’ Escobedo. The cards solidly favored towers in duel of Jalisco, but they did not portray the entertainment of the lawsuit for the delivery of ‘expert‘ throughout the contest. In addition, the Jalisco Rafael ‘Divino’ Espinoza realized in the first episode of the Filipino alie laurelafter sending it to the canvas twice before receiving the entire account from the third in the roped.