Jaime Munguía, the Mexican boxer whom promoters want to protect forever

Jaime Munguia gathers many attributes to become an idol of the mexican boxing. His punch is enormous and during 39 fights as a professional he has always displayed non-negotiable courage. However, in boxing time is consumed very quickly. The man from Tijuana will be 26 years old in 2022 and the rivals of lineage are not yet present on his record.

Much more is expected from someone who was world champion at the age of 21. Class B rivals should have been left behind a long time ago, but they continue to be the constant in Munguía’s trajectory. The speech by the promoters of him, Oscar de la hoya and Fernando Beltranis uniform: “It is ready for the best”, they repeat eternally.

Great champions need time to mature. Improvement only comes with patience. But every trial period has a limit. Munguía has reached that point of no return: Postponing fights against elite boxers would cast doubt on his credibility, which is already beginning to be questioned, and would keep him away from stellar places.

An unexpected coronation and the effect of the goose that lays the golden eggs

It was May 2018 and Saddam Ali he wanted an easy prey to defend his championship super welterweight from the WBO. Jaime Munguia emerged as a last-minute rival. The New York boxer who retired Miguel Angel Cotto I shouldn’t have any problems that night. What could be said of a 21-year-old who had achieved nothing?

The novel Aztec fighter came from unsuccessfully challenging Gennady Golovkin: The Nevada Commission considered that it did not have the necessary experience to face GGG. With the bets against, Jaime Munguía gave a bump. He knocked Ali down in the first round with a stunning overhand that left his mark on him.

In just four rounds, Munguía sent his rival to the canvas three times. He won his first world title by knockout and also earned the well-deserved label of young wonder. He defended the title five times before taking the natural step: moving up from Super Welterweight to Middleweight. His height (1.83 meters) asks for it. He has the physique to move up to Super Middleweight and Light Heavyweight with no problem.

Munguía in each boxing gesture pays homage to the “Mexican Style”. Its conditions endorse it to dream big. He is a born brawler: he has an explosive punch and his repertoire of combinations has improved over the years. In addition, despite its weight, it is fast and knows how to respond when there are exchanges. And not least: he is never afraid. He goes out to devour his rivals no matter what punishment he may receive.

But in sin goes penance. The defense is the great flaw that accuses his career. It’s been that way since his first fights: he annihilates his opponents, but takes hits that could be avoided with a neat guard or moves from the waist. Those cracks in his defensive repertoire would be a treat for any A-class fighter.

“At the end of his career, I see him being world champion in four categories”Óscar de la Hoya said in an interview with Fino Boxing about the future that awaits his protégé. Munguía has said on many occasions that he wants to face the winner of the brawl between Ryota Murata and Gennady Golovkinto the detriment of the other two Middleweight champions: Demetrius Andrade and Jermall Charlo.

Yes GGG defeat Murata, he will go up in category to face Cinnamon Alvarez in September. On the other hand, Andrade has also made his release to Super Middleweight official. Charlo has not yet made the leap, but he has Álvarez in his sights already David Benavidez. Sooner or later it will also go away.

Is de la Hoya waiting for the category to be deserted to promote Munguía towards the world titles? It’s not what he would have done. golden-boy boxer; he would have chosen to fight the best. But golden-boy promoter thinks differently. Until now, the priority has been for Jaime to add to his undefeated record no matter at whose cost. They do not expose you to any risk.

Munguía, trained by the legendary Erik Morales, has two immediate routes. The WBO, the body of which he is an intercontinental champion, ordered him to fight the Kazakh Janibek Alimkhanuly for the interim title that will be left vacant by the current monarch, Demetrius Andrade, which will go up to 168 pounds. On the other hand, in the WBCthe Mexican was ordered to face the Dominican Carlos Addes to determine the challenger Jermall Charlo.

If Alimkhanuly wins and becomes interim champion, it will be a matter of time before the WBO promote him to world champion. That fate would have to blush the Terrible Morales, who has been a staunch critic of this method of coronation. Kazakh is not flan. He has the arguments to put Munguía in trouble, but an interim championship is equivalent to a stain on the conscience of someone who aspires to greatness without question.

Munguía has many flaws to correct if he wants to meet the expectations set out in his roadmap. The trial period has ended a long time ago. Undefeated and bland records no longer matter. He and his promoters must understand that no loss hurts as much as the disgrace that comes with those who shun the best.

