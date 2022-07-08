Jaime Nebot points to a partial reform of the Constitution to create a federal State | Policy | News

A partial constitutional reform that is activated through a citizen initiative It is the mechanism that will be promoted by the leader of the Social Christian Party (PSC) and former mayor of Guayaquil, Jaime Nebot, and other social sectors to ensure that Ecuador becomes a federal state..

The basis is article 442 of the Constitution of Montecristi, which says the following: “The partial reform that does not imply a restriction on constitutional rights and guarantees or modify the procedure for reforming the Constitution will take place at the initiative of the president or president of the Republic, or at the request of citizens with the support of at least 1% of citizens registered in the electoral register, or by resolution approved by the majority of the members of the National Assembly”.

On the night of July 6, in a video that was released on social networks, Nebot proposed that a plebiscite be held to change the country’s government model.

Federalism consists of the formation of different states with certain autonomy and sovereignty in certain matters, over which there is a central (federal) government. Countries such as the United States, Russia, Argentina, Switzerland and Germany run this type of organization, he said.

“This model will turn us into a new people, with great self-esteem, with employment and income, with the possibility of entrepreneurship, of innovating and, above all, capable of making social justice and solidarity a reality, in the countryside and in the city. between provinces, for which there will have to be a specific fund”, added Nebot.

The former mayor pointed out that with this model of the country, a duly financed central State is maintained, “which governs a lot and administers little”, which has to outline the monetary, international and national defense policy. The local states would be in charge of the autonomous management of the portion of the income that corresponds to them and would have the power to create their own taxes, as well as to dictate political, administrative and regulatory decisions in their territory.

His proposal did not come from one moment to the next; It has been “cooking” for some time with the technical support of a group of close collaborators that includes, among others, the jurist Carlos de Tomasso, the mathematician Juan José Illingworth and the PSC legislator Esteban Torres, according to personalities from its environment.

Nebot has not revealed many details of how he will promote this proposal, but his relatives commented that support groups are already being set up in several provinces, such as Manabí, Tungurahua, Azuay and Loja, with the aim of collecting the signatures that support the reform initiative. constitutional. 1% of the register corresponds to more than 130,000 signatures.

The questions that are elaborated, with their respective annexes, require a previous opinion of constitutionality of the Constitutional Court (CC).

Once this filter passes, according to article 442, the request goes to the Assembly, which must process it in at least two debates. The second debate will take place at least 90 days after the first.

The reform project will be approved with 70 votes of the legislators, according to the latest reforms to the Organic Law of the Legislative Function. And then a referendum will be called to ratify it within the following 45 days.

“For approval in a referendum, at least half plus one of the valid votes cast will be required. Once the reform is approved in a referendum, and within the following seven days, the National Electoral Council will order its publication,” says 442.

The president of the Constitutional Amendments Commission of the Assembly is legislator Torres.

In a statement signed by the president of the PSC, Alfredo Serrano, it was indicated that for this reform “a Constituent Assembly is not required (imagine the current Assembly with absolute and constituent powers) because, among other things, the structure of the State is maintained; that is to say, its functions are preserved, and what is partially reformed in the Constitution is in terms of competences and income. This reform implies a plebiscitary pronouncement of the Ecuadorian people, and one of the ways to propose it is with the support of the signatories of 1% of the electoral roll, according to article 442 of the Constitution.

The teacher of Territorial Planning and political analyst Andrés Ortiz agrees that the proper procedure to convert Ecuador into a federal State is the one established in article 442.

But he doubts that this proposal will have the necessary 70 votes in the Assembly. The PSC has barely fifteen legislators. “The only way to reach that approval is for Correismo to be in favor of that thesis; I don’t see any other way, since there are 47. Without correismo, there is no federalism; it is the one that is going to tip the balance,” said Ortiz, who has been an enthusiastic promoter of this idea for several years now.

Similarly, the constitutionalist André Benavides points out that, by altering a constitutive element of the State by saying that it is federal and not unitary, what corresponds is a partial reform.

“To activate the legislative route they need the majority of votes; in that case, it depends on the PSC to manage to generate that support, and also on the citizens to collect the signatures. It’s all a lot of work”, says Benavides, who says that he will wait to know the content of the proposal to comment on whether it is viable or not.

On Twitter, former President Rafael Correa mocked the social-Christian proposal: “Read: ‘Since I can’t win at the national level, give me Guayas as a hacienda’. Will we allow it, Ecuadorians? #The Corrupt Always Were They”. (YO)