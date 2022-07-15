Jaime Nebot: There are constitutional locks that deprive the people of their right to decide their destiny and they have to be destroyed | Policy | News

That a model of federal government be implemented in the country is a decision that passes, first, by raising awareness among the people; then, by a great national pact in which its details are discussed; and, finally, for the “destruction” of the constitutional locks that prevent Ecuadorians from directly speaking out about what they want for their lives. It is the roadmap proposed by the Social Christian leader and former mayor of Guayaquil, Jaime Nebot, to materialize his proposal for a “united and federal republic”.

Nebot points out that there is a team of people from various provinces and ideologies that is already working on it, but warns that it is not something that would be implemented immediately. He also clarifies that he has nothing to do with the proximity of the sectional elections.

What is the model of federalism that you propose for the country?

I speak of a united and federal republic. That republic maintains a duly financed central state with a series of powers, such as monetary policy, national defense, international relations, and oil and mining management. But in the model the local authorities, the provinces and the cities have great strength, they have to have —and it is not just a question of income— the normative capacity to safeguard the free exercise of their culture, idiosyncrasy and vision. The central State is the one that surrounds the unity of state and local powers, which must also have the necessary regulations to protect the qualitative and quantitative management of the income that corresponds to them by Constitution and by law, which are not all that they generate. But it cannot be possible that what is happening continues, for example, with oil revenues. 10% of the oil rents, which are non-permanent income, correspond to the sectional governments; but, when the price of oil falls, it is obvious that this percentage is represented by an amount less than what was budgeted; it has to be reduced by the percentage of the price drop, but they reduce it by the amount they want: that is perverse centralism. Now it happened that the price of oil rose considerably, but what they rise is a minimum percentage. And besides, those incomes, which the State should not handle, are delivered late. And that’s just one example. In addition, the central State must create a compensation solidarity fund between provinces that are in deficit. You have to understand something: a government model does not guarantee overall national economic success. I will give you an example: the United States is federal and it is doing well; Argentina is federal and it is doing terrible. Why? Because they have different policies. One has policies for growth, investment, incentives, low taxes, but with great collection capacity. The other, the opposite. Just like Ecuador: fiscalism, more taxes, take money from the people, from the companies; Prices go up, revenues go down. Parallel to any model of territorial-political-administrative planning, there must be an economic administration that has the common welfare as its objective.

But then the problems are not only caused by the model, but also by politicians and their ideologies…

They are both, because with the economic part of growth and prosperity you apply a model of distributing it with justice and democracy. A model of a united and federal republic guarantees the local powers fair treatment to receive what corresponds to them; and with the policies, that development is distributed and not misery.

What if the one with the vision of development doesn’t win at the polls?

It will do badly with any model of government. But if, in addition to that bad president, you have a corrupt and suffocating centralism that makes the State fail, the people will do worse. They are parallel things.

And it can also go wrong with federalism then.

Yes, too, but the casts are together, and respect for idiosyncrasies and rules would work.

Isn’t it utopian to think that both things will come together in the country’s political life?

When we talk about the town, I’ll tell you why you don’t have either now.

What would an “Ecuadorian” model look like?

What is called federalism It has macro molds that are the ones we have talked about, but it must be adapted to the national reality. For example, what will happen to oil? Is it true that more bureaucracy will be generated? Will the provinces disappear? I explain those three topics, but there are more. Oil: In the United States, crude oil is federal, it belongs to the state where it is generated; in Canada no. In Ecuador, it must continue to be a national asset in which all levels of government participate. Then, the provinces are not going to disappear; that’s a lie; they will continue to be called that and their territory would be respected. There are others who say that there will be 24 assemblies, and I tell them that, if we are already here with one, imagine with 24. The legislative body could be the provincial council, which is made up of the prefect and the mayors; nothing new has to be created. You cannot make the mistake of Spain, which has four levels of government: European, national, local and, instead of making the local level merge with the regional one, they created an intermediate level, which is crazy . That cannot be done in Ecuador.

How would this solidarity fund be fed?

National wealth today is distributed as follows: 21% of taxes, which are permanent income, and 10% of non-permanent ones, oil, to the cities and provinces. That percentage should change: it should be less for the central state and more for local governments. How many? That is the result of analysis, study, discussion. Part of the money should go to the provincial fund and another to the province where the wealth is generated. And here comes another thing: if a company is domiciled in Quito, where is the taxation reported? Local billing has to be done. What is consumed in Guayas is reported in Guayas.

For that, a tax reform is needed…

Yes, but for what we are talking about the model, a constitutional reform is needed.

How long would this solidarity fund last?

A province cannot be left defenseless; that is not supportive. That wouldn’t be fair either. How long should it exist? When there is that mixture that seems utopian to you: a good form of government with a generation of growth in the country that allows wealth to be distributed and not misery.

Isn’t it better to perfect what we already have in terms of handing over powers to local governments?

Tree that is born crooked never straightens again. The municipalities and prefectures have a bombastic name of decentralized autonomous governments, and they are neither one nor the other.

The PSC has had, for example, in the Congresses of the 90s, a significant number of deputies; the same in the 1997-1998 Constituent Assembly, but his bloc decided to withdraw. Why didn’t they bring this up then?

We have never had majorities. We have been, at times, the largest minority. But it turns out that our allies never joined us in these reforms. In the Constituent Assembly we withdrew because the term that the people had given had expired and they wanted to continue. There we had the largest minority and we allied ourselves with the Popular Democracy, with which we completed the majority. We named Oswaldo Hurtado president, with a commitment of several points. One of them was the pension reform: prohibiting the State from taking money from social security and spending it on health, construction and decent retirement pensions. It was time for the vote and four or five of them messed everything up. So instead of having a fair system, we have this looting of social security. That is why I do not believe in constituent assemblies. Imagine a National Assembly equal to or worse than the one now, with supreme powers. Nothing good would happen to the country.

Was one of those points autonomy and decentralization?

Yes, all our lives we have raised that. And I am not saying that there has been no progress in decentralization and autonomy, but the central State continues to practice its old tricks and unfair procedures. Don’t tell me you can patch this up.

What is the roadmap for preparing the proposal?

The names of the people involved will soon be known. What I can tell you is that they are from various provinces and ideologies. The first thing to do is spread what this system of a federal and unitary republic is, because whoever does not know the subject cannot accept or reject it or regulate it. Then, when that happens, you have to create a social pact and discuss the details. You have touched on some of them, but there are more… And then comes the role of the people, which is the most difficult issue, due to the immoral constitutional locks that exist.

What is the constitutional path to federalism?

The bad news regarding this. Constitutional locks have been created that deprive the people of their right to decide their destiny. One way: consultation by popular initiative to decide on territorial organization is prohibited, it cannot be done. Another path: the President of the Republic does not have this prohibition, but the procedure goes through the National Assembly, and the Assembly with 70 votes can prohibit the people from speaking out. What kind of democracy is this where 12 or 13 million Ecuadorians can be prevented from voting and deciding for 70 people?

But those 70 people are supposed to be their representatives, they voted for them…

Excuse me, if you were talking to me about utopias a moment ago, that is the biggest lie of all. Now, if they want to reform the Constitution and want to touch on the chapter on how to reform it, they send it to a constituent assembly. And I already described how it would be. The way out, then, is the town.

But how?

With awareness, so that the people do not continue to elect people who do this, who cut off their ability to decide. You’ll tell me that’s hard, but as things get worse it gets easier. I always say something: big projects don’t have deadlines, they have goals, and you have to start moving at the fastest pace possible for change to materialize. If you ask me if what I propose can be done today, with today’s Assembly, the answer is no, because it is prohibited in one case, and impossible in another if there are not 70 votes.

And what can the people do then?

If the people do not show up, if they do not reflect on this model that does not work and that generates social discontent, then there is no way out. Society must put pressure on all sides and end up voting for a change that allows the bodies responsible for that to obey the people.

But obeying it should not imply disrespecting the Constitution and the laws…

And who comes first, the people or the Constitution? It is up to the people to destroy those padlocks.

Are there deadlines for submitting the proposal?

As soon as possible… Whoever thinks this is tomorrow is wrong, and I always said so. The longest and most difficult paths are the ones to undertake.

Ecuador is the country of political scandals in which one thing covers up another. Do not you think that the subject will be diluted in the public debate?

If the people let the scandals and scandals that occur here every day distract them from their main goal, which is to live well and achieve prosperity, it will be their fault. The people also have the right to make mistakes.

You make this proposal on the eve of elections…

This has nothing to do with the elections. But that doesn't mean we don't say what we think.