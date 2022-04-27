Jaime Ordiales clarified the situation of Juan Reynoso in the club

Given the drop in play that the Cruz Azul Machine has shown in this Closing Tournament 2022, which was also reflected in its elimination from the ConcachampionsRumors began to surface that John Reynoso He would have an “ultimatum” that conditioned his stay at the club.

Nevertheless, Jaime Ordialessports director of the Machinedeclared before the media that there is no type of “ultimatum” for Reynosobecause in the institution there is confidence in the project that the Peruvian coach started.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América has already decided the future of Fernando Ortiz

“They have generated a media situation that does not exist. There is no ultimatum and there is nothing. I have always maintained a lot of respect and aside from the situation, I reached halfway through the tournament, I had no participation and I am a person who is very clear about what we have to do” he pointed out.

�� Jaime Ordiales on the topic “Reynoso”: “They have generated a media situation that does not exist. There is no ultimatum” The most important thing was to give him the autonomy that Juan (Reynoso) and the players have.” �� @chato_jc pic.twitter.com/FfMDk2ZEiI – Hector Hernandez (@HectorHa11)

April 26, 2022





“The most important thing was to give him the autonomy that Juan Reynoso and the players have in a complex situation. They are working, they are doing well and we hope that the results will be positive

Despite this, Ordiales pointed out that at the end of the season there will be an analysis of the entire squad and the coaching staff to determine what is best for the team, with a view to Apertura 2022.

“At the end of the tournament, evaluations will have to be made and we will have to do them. Today I have been supporting from where I can, but relatively I have no participation in the sports field and Juan and the players have complete autonomy “