Jaime Peñafiel calls Lady Di “subnormal” and social networks do not believe: “Aren’t they going to do anything?”

the death of the Queen isabel II of England last Thursday, September 8, disrupted the television grid and all the programs rushed to cover one of the most significant deaths of the 21st century. Real experts collaborated with all of them, like Jaime Penafielwho shared his experiences from four a day. However, the journalist was not very successful in some of his comments: “Prince Charles wanted to put order in the family. He lived what he lived with that unhappy marriage with that kind of subnormal who was Diana, but he has been a serious man all his life. He hasn’t had many loves, Camila and the occasional fling.”

And it has not been the only one. hours before, in it’s already noonwas referring to Lady Di in the following terms: “the pain of the world for the death of the queen, nothing to do with the hysterical pain for the death of that individual named Diana, it is a sincere pain”.

The reactions have not been long in coming. Social networks have been filled with criticism of Peñafiel, whom they have branded as “macho and misogynist.”

