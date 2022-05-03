Jaime Rodríguez is admitted to University Hospital for medical studies

The former governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, was transferred today to the University Hospital, where he will undergo various medical tests that will determine if he has serious health problems, after yesterday a judge ordered his transfer.

According to the resolution of a local control judge, the former president would be transferred to the Doctors Hospital, but he was transferred to the University Hospital, his lawyer reported. Gabriel Garcia.

The Bronco arrived from the Apodaca Prison in an ambulance guarded by Civil Force and Penitentiary Force around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The former president will undergo upper endoscopy studies, a colonoscopy, a scintigram with marked erythrocytes, cardiology evaluation (to consider a cardiac scintigram).

Gabriel García, legal defense of The Broncoexplained that were notified by the doctors that he had been transferred to the University Hospital, “in a frank contempt and use of authority by the prison staff who disobeyed the order of the local control judge,” he charged.

“(Most likely) is that if he stays hospitalized today, it is what the doctor said and right now we are going to do what legally corresponds to us and we are going to demand that the rule of law be respected, it is a fundamental issue for his health because there are a judge who so determined and endorsed it.

“We are going to ask the judge to determine his resolution and that the authorities comply with what was ordered by this authority yesterday… I could not see it, I am not a doctor but I can tell you that it brings delicate problems related to a pancreatic tumor of a disease that continues over time,” he said briefly.

He charged that the transfer to a hospital other than the one ordered is a violation of the rights of the former governor, committed by the prison authorities.

“In one of the hearings we had in recent days, the judge asked him how he felt and he said he was feeling bad and at that moment the doctors from the prison itself intervened and they stated that the engineer was fine, even the engineer told them, that the prison authorities were telling the doctors what to say.

“That is why we present this promotion because we have a well-founded fear derived from that hearing that he must be treated by his doctors and the judge ordered it that way,” he said.

Yesterday, a local control judge ordered the urgent transfer of former Governor Jaime Rodríguez to a private hospital of the entity to carry out various health studies.

“(It is) requested that the medical report performed by Dr. Carlos Elizondo Ochoa be assessed, regarding the immediate needs regarding the health of his client and that the necessary steps be taken so that Mr. Jaime Heliodoro Rodríguez Calderón be transferred urgently. to a Private Hospital of at least 3rd Level, suggesting for this purpose the Doctors Hospital nosocomio, located on Ecuador street, number 2321, Balcones de Galerías neighborhood, in the municipality of Monterrey, Nuevo León, this in order to carry out all the necessary studies, respecting and safeguarding the human right to health”, detailed a letter.

Adalina Dávalos, wife of the governor, denounced that It is a media show because originally it would be treated at the Doctor Hospital.

On April 9, Jaime Rodríguez was taken to the Metropolitan Hospital for studies, stating that he felt sick to his stomach after having diarrhea and attempted fainting.​

The legal defense of the former governor issued a statement in which They demand that he be transferred to a private hospital as ordered by the local judge.

In addition, they disapproved of the situation and announced that they have no choice but to go to criminally denounce unjustified actsso they would go to all jurisdictional instances to remedy this circumstance.

