Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized for intestinal obstruction – Corriere.it

The president of Brazil was taken to an emergency hospital; his condition is stable, according to doctors. After being stabbed in 2018, Bolsonaro has already been operated on four times in the abdomen

The president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro state hospitalized for a’bowel obstruction. The hospital in Sao Paulo where he is located, Vila Nova Star, has released a bulletin in which he speaks of stable conditions. Bolsonaro himself posted a selfie from the hospital showing his thumb up.

The Special Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (SECOM), stated that the President is fine.

Bolsonaro fell ill while on vacation in the states of Santa Catarina.

Since being stabbed during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone four abdominal surgeries.

Doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo, who operated Bolsonaro after the attack and which has since followed the evolution of the case, was in the Bahamas when he was warned of the abdominal discomfort of the president: he is already returning to Brazil, but – according to the news portal G1 – believes that the president does not have to undergo another surgery.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 15:53)

