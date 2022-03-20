Jair Bolsonaro will visit the Dominican Republic

The President from Brazil, Jair Bolsonarowill soon visit the Dominican Republic, according to information published by the Dominican Embassy in that country.

Through a publication on Twitter, the entity said that it received Rodrigo Ponciano, second secretary assigned to the Office of the First Lady of Brazil, at its facilities in order to finalize every detail of the visit.

Ponciano was received by Ambassador Patrícia Villegas de Jorge, and was attended by First Secretary Orly Burgos Castillo.

“In the framework of the presidential visit of the President Bolsonaro to the Dominican Republic, Mr. Rodrigo Ponciano, second secretary assigned to the office of the first lady of Brazil, paid a visit to the embassy in order to finalize every detail of the visit,” the embassy wrote in a tweet.

Until now, the date and the reasons that would bring Bolsonaro to the Dominican Republic are unknown.

