Jair Bolsonaro will visit the Dominican Republic

James 12 mins ago News, World Leave a comment 26 Views

The President from Brazil, Jair Bolsonarowill soon visit the Dominican Republic, according to information published by the Dominican Embassy in that country.

Through a publication on Twitter, the entity said that it received Rodrigo Ponciano, second secretary assigned to the Office of the First Lady of Brazil, at its facilities in order to finalize every detail of the visit.

Ponciano was received by Ambassador Patrícia Villegas de Jorge, and was attended by First Secretary Orly Burgos Castillo.

“In the framework of the presidential visit of the President Bolsonaro to the Dominican Republic, Mr. Rodrigo Ponciano, second secretary assigned to the office of the first lady of Brazil, paid a visit to the embassy in order to finalize every detail of the visit,” the embassy wrote in a tweet.

Until now, the date and the reasons that would bring Bolsonaro to the Dominican Republic are unknown.

Leading newspaper in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Putin tries to justify the war against Ukraine at a rally in Moscow

This is how Putin celebrated the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea 1:02 (CNN) — …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved