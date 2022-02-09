Jak and Daxter will really return to the cinema to the director of Uncharted

The one of Jak and Daxter is one of the Naughty Dog sagas that fans have never forgotten, although the American development house has never wanted to make a new chapter.

The dynamic duo has in fact been absent for many years, although fans remember them with particular affection Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacythe first chapter released in 2001.

However, the Naughty Dogs do not seem to have forgotten the two platform icons, given that they have also decided to celebrate their first 20 years.

Now, after the actor Tom Holland – protagonist of the next film by Uncharted – expressed the desire to “bring back to life” Jak and Daxter, it seems that now an almost official confirmation of the film project in development.

As reported by GameSpot, Ruben Fleischer – that is, the director of the film by Uncharted with Holland and Mark Wahlberg – revealed that he wants to accomplish as soon as possible a movie about Jak and Daxter.

“I’m working on a version of Jak and Daxter for PlayStation, I think it will be really nice to bring them to life“Fleischer explained to Digital Trendsunfortunately not disclosing any other information.

Holland, however, had “joked” about it days ago, imagining that the film studio A24 – adult film production house such as Uncut Gems, Midsommar, And The Green Knight – can take care of it.

The MCU’s Spider-Man also expressed his desire to play Jak himself, for a live-action version of Jak and Daxter “really weird“.

We’ll see if the project is confirmed by PlayStation Studios or Sony Pictures, perhaps with some more details on plot and cast.

Recall in any case that film of Unchartedas seen in the first trailer released a few days ago, Holland will play the role of a very young Nathan Drake.

Staying on the subject, on the pages of SpazioGames also find the review of Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thievesavailable recently on PS5 consoles and soon also on PC.