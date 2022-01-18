Jakarta sinks and Indonesia changes capital: it will be born from scratch on the island of Borneo

Rome, January 18, 2022 – Jakarta sinks andIndonesia is forced to an incredible change of capital. The Indonesian Parliament has given the green light to the transfer of the administrative center from the island of Java toisland of Borneo, which the country shares with Malaysia and Brunei. The plan, announced in 2019, therefore kicks off more than a year late due to the spread of the Covid in the country, the hardest hit in Southeast Asia with over 4.2 million cases and 144 thousand deaths, and will benefit from funds dedicated to economic recovery after the pandemic until 2024. President Joko Widodo has decided: the new capital will be called Nusantara, ‘archipelago’ in Indonesian, a word usually used to refer to the whole of Indonesia. Close-ups depict a utopian project aimed at creating an environmentally friendly “smart” city.

Jakarta, home to over 30 million people in its large metropolitan area, is no longer eligible: 40% are found below sea level and sinks to an average of approx 7.5 centimeters per year. Therefore, the dam under construction does not seem sufficient to “save” the capital from the ocean, already plagued for some time by serious infrastructural problems and flooding aggravated by climate change, which according to experts could end up for a third underwater by 2050.

Indonesia is not the first country in the region to relocate its capital. There Malaysia moved the center of power to Putrajaya from Kuala Lumpur in 2003, while the Burma moved its capital to Naypyidaw from Rangoon in 2006.