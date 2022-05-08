Jakavi approved in graft-versus-host disease

Marie-France Tschudin, President of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

has announced that the European Commission has approvedfor the treatment of patients from 12 years of age withacute or chronic that have an inadequate response toor others

“Currently, between 30 percent and 60 percent of GVHD patients do not respond to first-line corticosteroid treatment, highlighting the need for new approaches to ensure long-term treatment goals are achieved,” said Robert Zeiser, University Hospital Freiburg, Department of Hematology, Oncology and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantationc. “The approval of Jakavi offers healthcare professionals and patients with GVHD who remain dependent on or refractory to corticosteroids a new way to manage this disease debilitating and life-threatening.

Jakavi’s approval follows a positive opinion granted in March by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, based on the Phase III Reach2 and Reach3 trials in which Jakavi demonstrated superior overall response rate (GRT), compared to the best available therapy (BAT).

The results of the Reach study reflected an ORR of 62 percent with Jakavi on day 28, compared to 39 percent with MTD; and the Reach3 study demonstrated a higher ORR at week 24 (50 percent vs. 26 percent) with a higher ORR at any time through day 28 (76 percent vs. 60 percent), compared with MTD, in patients with chronic GVHD refractory/dependent on corticosteroids.



It will help redefine treatment

“Five out of ten patients who receive an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant experience the severe and sometimes fatal symptoms of graft-versus-recipient disease,” he noted. Marie-France Tschudin, President of Novartis Innovative Medicines International and Chief Commercial Officer. “Jakavi, with this new indication in EICR, will help redefine treatment for patients who do not respond to first-line treatment.

GVHD occurs when donor cells detect healthy recipient cells as foreign and attack them. The symptoms of GVHD they can appear on the skin, the gastrointestinal tract, the liver, the mouth, the eyes, the genitals, the lungs, and the joints.

About half of the patients who undergo a allogeneic transplant of hematopoietic progenitors will develop acute or chronic GVHD. Both acute and chronic GVHD can be fatal and, as yet, both lack an established standard of treatment for patients who do not respond adequately to first-line treatment with corticosteroids. Currently, there are no other approved treatments in Europe for the treatment of GVHD in corticosteroid-refractory patients.