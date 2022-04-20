Jake Arrieta announces his retirement as a player
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta, a pitcher who was key in the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series in 2016, has decided to retire.
Arrieta made the announcement during the Barstool Sports podcast.
“I haven’t signed the papers, but I’m done. It’s time for me to walk away from the game,” the pitcher said. “At some point the uniform has to go to someone else and now is my time, really.”
Arrieta, 36, went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts with the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He ends his career with a 115-93 record and a 3.98 ERA in 285 games, 279 starts in 12 years in the majors.
Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, their first championship since 1908.
He was acquired by Chicago in July 2013 in a trade with Baltimore, a key move in the franchise’s growth from bottom of the NL Central to one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
Arrieta, a fifth-round pick by the Orioles in the 2007 amateur draft, was a dominant force in 2015, going 22-6 with an impressive 1.77 ERA in 33 starts. In the following post-Cy Young campaign he posted 18 wins with a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts in 2016.
Arrieta also had an outstanding postseason performance in his first stint with Chicago. He threw a five-hit game in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh in the wild card game in 2015. He won both of his World Series starts at Cleveland in 2016, posting a 2.38 ERA in 11 1/3 innings of work.
The right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year deal with Philadelphia in March 2018 and went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 64 starts with the Phillies.