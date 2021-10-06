News

Jake Gyllenhaal and sex with Jennifer Aniston on the set: “I’ll explain everything”

During a guest on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed some background from his work experience with Jennifer Aniston. In the early 2000s the two worked together on romantic comedy The Good Girl. Gyllenhaal admitted that shooting intimate scenes with Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was a real torture because he had a crush on his partner at the time. “Shooting love scenes is always embarrassing, because there are 30, 50 people watching you. There is no risk of it turning me on. It is something awkwardly mechanical. I would compare them to a dance … choreography for the camera “, the actor blurted out.

Jennifer Aniston and the pillow technique

“We used the cushion technique. It was only preventative and generally used always when we were actually in a horizontal position in the film. I think it was actually Jennifer’s suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we started. Remember he said, ‘I’m putting a pillow right here!“, Jake Gyllenhaal explained. Over time, the actor’s crush vanished: the 41-year-old recently walked the red carpet with his new girlfriend, the model Jeanne Cadieu. Jennifer Aniston she has been single for a few years.

