Jake Gyllenhaal and sex with Jennifer Aniston on the set: “I’ll explain everything”

During a guest on The Howard Stern Show, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed some background from his work experience with Jennifer Aniston. In the early 2000s the two worked together on romantic comedy The Good Girl. Gyllenhaal admitted that shooting intimate scenes with Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was a real torture because he had a crush on his partner at the time. “Shooting love scenes is always embarrassing, because there are 30, 50 people watching you. There is no risk of it turning me on. It is something awkwardly mechanical. I would compare them to a dance … choreography for the camera “, the actor blurted out.