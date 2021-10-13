Jake Gyllenhaal and “sex” with Jennifer Aniston, the background

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jeff Vespa / WireImage)

Shoot sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston it was “a real torture” for Jake Gyllenhaal. To confess it is the 41-year-old actor himself, during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show”.

In 2002 the American star had a crush for the former face of “Friends”. The two actors found themselves working together on the set of “The Good Girl”. And having to register hot scenes with her it was a dream, but also a nightmare.

“What if it was torture? Oh yeah! It was torture! Not really torture … it was also good, let’s say a mix of both,” explained Gyllenhaal.

Loading... Advertisements

“Shooting love scenes is always embarrassing, because there are 30, 50 people watching you. There is no risk of it turning me on. It is something awkwardly mechanical. I would compare them to a dance … choreography for the camera, “he said.

However, to avoid any form of embarrassment, Jennifer has placed a pillow between her and Jake when they are both in a “horizontal” position.

“The pillow technique was used! Only as a precaution, in that film it was quite frequent …”, said the protagonist of “Donnie Darko”. “She was very nice to suggest before we started. I remember saying, ‘I’m putting a pillow right here!'”.

SEE ALSO – Jennifer Aniston against no vax