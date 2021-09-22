Jake Gyllenhaal and the debate on hygiene: his answer is definitive and “clean”

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to give his opinion on the age-old hygiene issue and announced that he had showered before the interview.

Here, that time of year has arrived when we return to talk about hygiene. In particular, it was the one who intervened on the issue Jake Gyllenhaal who, however, said he took a shower before becoming the protagonist of the interview for BuzzFeed.

Speaking of hygiene, Jake Gyllenhaal said last August that he found frequent showers overrated. Now, however, the actor seems to have changed his mind and has distanced himself from that statement. The Day After Tomorrow star explained: “I’m not sure what happened. I was asked a question which I answered in an ironic and sarcastic way. This story still haunts me. Unfortunately I also washed myself before coming here, I’m sorry!”.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Jake Gyllenhaal would find showers in large quantities very dangerous for the well-being of the skin. On that occasion, the actor explained: “Often, I find it useless to wash. We clean ourselves, almost automatically. And, then, it is right to respect the skin”. It all started with a statement by Dax Shepard on the occasion of her Armchair Expert podcast. During a dialogue with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Shepard explained: “No need to remove natural skin oil with liters of soap”.

And Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher responded positively, revealing that they only wash their genitals and armpits every day. Apparently, the couple prefers to avoid washing Wyatt and Dimitri, their two children, on a daily basis. The approach is very relaxed and serene: “If we see them really dirty, then we wash them! Otherwise there is no reason!”.

In contrast, Shepard and his half Kristen Bell bathed their two daughters every night as children. Since then, however, the two have moved on to a philosophy similar to that of Kunis and Kutcher. “I’m a big fan of the stench”Bell told The View. “Once you get a whiff, this is biology’s way of letting you know you need to get clean.”.