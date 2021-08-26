Jake Gyllenhaal and the sex scene with Anne Hathaway: “It was my duty to protect her”

Jake Gyllenhaal tried to help Anne Hathaway prepare for a sex scene on the set of Love & Other Remedies: “Protecting a co-star is my responsibility.”
Jake Gyllenhaal had to turn one sex scene rather vulgar with Anne Hathaway on the set of Love & Other Remedies: a film directed, produced and co-written by Edward Zwick; during the sequence, the actor went out of his way to make Hathaway feel comfortable.
During a conversation with HollywoodLife, Gyllenhaal spoke about the sex scene in question: “Of course, all of you will understand that it is an extremely embarrassing thing to have fake movie sex with someone in front of many other people.. ”
“Consequently, if I am shooting such a scene with an actress (especially if she is a woman) I always feel that it is my responsibility to protect her and make sure she feels comfortable because when women are on a set, that it is usually predominantly masculine, they tend to be objectified. “The actor continued.
Gyllenhaal concluded his interview by stating: “So to calm her down and make her feel comfortable, I asked her: ‘Where do you want me to go? What do you want me to do? What do you want to try? ‘. Anne always replied: ‘You do what you want and I do what I want. That’s fine with me‘”.