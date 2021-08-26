Jake Gyllenhaal and the sex scene with Anne Hathaway: “It was my duty to protect her”

Jake Gyllenhaal tried to help Anne Hathaway prepare for a sex scene on the set of Love & Other Remedies: “Protecting a co-star is my responsibility.”

Jake Gyllenhaal had to turn one sex scene rather vulgar with Anne Hathaway on the set of Love & Other Remedies: a film directed, produced and co-written by Edward Zwick; during the sequence, the actor went out of his way to make Hathaway feel comfortable.

Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal in a tender image of Love and other drugs

During a conversation with HollywoodLife, Gyllenhaal spoke about the sex scene in question: “Of course, all of you will understand that it is an extremely embarrassing thing to have fake movie sex with someone in front of many other people.. ”

“Consequently, if I am shooting such a scene with an actress (especially if she is a woman) I always feel that it is my responsibility to protect her and make sure she feels comfortable because when women are on a set, that it is usually predominantly masculine, they tend to be objectified. “The actor continued.

Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal paired for the movie Love and Other Drugs

Gyllenhaal concluded his interview by stating: “So to calm her down and make her feel comfortable, I asked her: ‘Where do you want me to go? What do you want me to do? What do you want to try? ‘. Anne always replied: ‘You do what you want and I do what I want. That’s fine with me‘”.