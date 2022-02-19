Jake Gyllenhaal breaks his silence on the song that Taylor Swift dedicated to him

Last November 12, Taylor Swift re-released his albumNet‘ with a new version of ‘All Too Well’a re-recording of ten minutes in which everything pointed to giving details of her sentimental breakup with the actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And it is that it also included a short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The singer and the interpreter lived a romance of only two months, but that undoubtedly marked the life of the artist, who has now wanted to bring to light and show her fans the true reasons why their relationship did not go further, something that has led his followers to speculate about an alleged infidelity with Anne Hathawaywith whom he coincided in ‘Love and Other Drugs’ in 2010.

This brought with it a wave of messages to the actor, who had to cancel the comments on his Instagram profile to avoid receiving insults and threats from her fans. Now, in an interview granted to ‘Esquire’, he wanted to talk about the song and the “cyber bullying” received.

nothing to do with the song

Regarding ‘All Too Well’, the actor has broken his silence ensuring that “It has nothing to do with me”. “It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her form of expression. Artists use personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t hold a grudge against anyone for that“, Has revealed.

about if He has heard the theme of his ex-partnerGyllenhaal has responded that “no”. “It’s not that I don’t realize there’s an interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a wonderful relationship, and I have a family that I love very much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that, ”she has confessed.

And it is that the song and the speculations about it have caused a multitude of people to take to the networks to criticize him, for which he deactivated the comments on his publications: “At a point, I think it is important that when the followers become rebellious we feel a responsibility that they are civilized and do not allow cyberbullying on behalf of anyone”.

“That raises a deeper philosophical question. Not about an individual per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can, or should, take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions to the world. How do we spark a conversation? This is what we see in politics. There is a lot of anger and division, and it is literally life threatening to the extreme.“, has added.