News

Jake Gyllenhaal confesses his crush on Jennifer Aniston

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The confession you don’t expect from one of the Hollywood actors who shot love scenes with the most beautiful women in the world: “Shooting sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was torture.” This was stated by Jake Gyllenhaal during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, admitting that when he worked with the actress on “The Good Girl” he had a crush on her.

Jake Gyllenhaal infatuated for years with “The Good Girl” colleague

The 40-year-old star of “The Guilty” talked about her colleague and co-star in that film, released in 2002, and admitted that it was difficult to shoot love scenes with Jennifer Aniston, 52, due to of his infatuation with her. “Love scenes are embarrassing, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching them. That doesn’t excite me, ”explained Gyllenhaal. “So it’s strangely mechanical to me. And it’s like a dance, a fight scene, you’re choreographing. ‘ Back in 2016, Gyllenhaal revealed his infatuation with the “Friends star”: “I’ll say I’ve had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy… ». The actor also admitted that he was stunned by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer’s personality.

Jennifer’s ploy against embarrassment

Just to avoid embarrassment, on the set of The Good Girl a trick of the trade proposed by Jen has been implemented. In that case we used the pillow technique. Which is generally used when you’re horizontally, but it was just preventative, ”Jake continued,“ I think it was Jennifer’s suggestion. And she was very nice to recommend him before we started shooting ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

TagsJake GyllenhaalJennifer Aniston

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
901
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
898
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
869
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
817
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top