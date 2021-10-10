Jake Gyllenhaal confesses his crush on Jennifer Aniston

The confession you don’t expect from one of the Hollywood actors who shot love scenes with the most beautiful women in the world: “Shooting sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was torture.” This was stated by Jake Gyllenhaal during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, admitting that when he worked with the actress on “The Good Girl” he had a crush on her.

Jake Gyllenhaal infatuated for years with “The Good Girl” colleague

The 40-year-old star of “The Guilty” talked about her colleague and co-star in that film, released in 2002, and admitted that it was difficult to shoot love scenes with Jennifer Aniston, 52, due to of his infatuation with her. “Love scenes are embarrassing, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching them. That doesn’t excite me, ”explained Gyllenhaal. “So it’s strangely mechanical to me. And it’s like a dance, a fight scene, you’re choreographing. ‘ Back in 2016, Gyllenhaal revealed his infatuation with the “Friends star”: “I’ll say I’ve had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy… ». The actor also admitted that he was stunned by Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer’s personality.

Jennifer’s ploy against embarrassment

Just to avoid embarrassment, on the set of The Good Girl a trick of the trade proposed by Jen has been implemented. “In that case we used the pillow technique. Which is generally used when you’re horizontally, but it was just preventative, ”Jake continued,“ I think it was Jennifer’s suggestion. And she was very nice to recommend him before we started shooting ”.

