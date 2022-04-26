Jake Gyllenhaal Confesses Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were (Almost) ‘Torture’ – CINEMABLEND

The actor has just released in theaters ‘Ambulance: Escape Plan’, the new action ‘thriller’ by Michael Bay.

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to the big screen on April 13 with Ambulance: Escape Plan, the fast-paced ‘thriller’ directed by Michael Bay. A feature film, the fortieth, which adds to the extensive filmography of the actor, who began in the world of acting 31 years ago. During these three decades, Gyllehaal has participated in successful titles such as Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain -for which he was nominated for an Oscar-, Zodiac, Love and other drugs, Prisoners, Enemy and Spider-Man: Far from home. But in his filmography we also find perhaps lesser-known films such as The Good Girl, in which he shares the screen with Jennifer Aniston.

The film directed by Miguel Arteta united him with the protagonist of Friends, one of the platonic loves of his youth. That is why the actor has recognized, in an interview on the radio program The Howard Stern Showthat it was somewhat awkward shooting sex scenes with Aniston.

It was torture, yes. But it wasn’t torture either. I mean, it was a mix of both.

‘The Bridgertons’ Season 2 Originally Had More Sex (But They Cut Those Scenes)

However, he wanted to point out that in general “love scenes are weird, because there are usually 30 or 50 people watching” and that, he has admitted, does not “excites”. During the interview, Gyllenhaal also wanted to put the listeners in a situation, explaining how the filming of a sex scene is carried out. A type of sequence that in his opinion is “strangely mechanical”.

It’s a dance, you’re choreographing it for the camera. You can immerse yourself in it, but it’s like a fight scene, and you have to choreograph it.

‘Ambulance: Escape Plan’ interview

To continue with this detailed description, the interpreter has said that, normally, intimate sequences are usually filmed using the so-called “pillow technique”. A method that “it is preventive and that it is put into practice only when [la escena] is recorded horizontallyhas pointed out the actor, who has confessed that in The Good Girlthis practice was proposed by Jennifer Aniston herself.

It was Jennifer’s suggestion. She was very kind to propose it before we started. She said: ‘I’m going to put a pillow here’

The Good Girl follows Justine Last (Aniston), a woman who has been frustrated for some time with her marriage and the impossibility of being a mother. Her husband spends the day smoking weed with a friend and doesn’t spend time on her relationship. This leads Justine to set her sights on Holden (Gyllenhaal), a co-worker with whom she feels a special connection. Both soon take a step further and begin to see each other sporadically. A situation that will return the illusion to Justine, but that also causes certain headaches.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter