Jake Gyllenhaal could take part in the new Guy Ritchie movie

After the success achieved with The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal has expressed a desire to collaborate with Guy Ritchie again

We learn from Deadline that negotiations are currently underway between the producers of the new film Guy Ritchie And Jake Gyllenhaal (The Jackal – Nightcrowler, Prisoners), who would be interested in playing the role of the protagonist. The actor, who recently took part in the Netflix movie The Guilty (arrived on the platform last October 1st), he would have expressed a particular interest in the new project of the British director, known above all for his particular action films, in which violence and humor are mixed in an original way.

Despite rumors that Guy Ritchie’s film is meant to be Jake Gyllenhaal’s next project and that his filming will take place before the end of the year, there is not a lot of information about the project, although it is possible to expect that it resumes the typical visual style of its director. Guy Ritchie, thanks to movies like Lock & Stock – Crazy people go wild And Snatch – The snatch, in fact, at the beginning of the 2000s he established himself as one of the leading authors of British genre cinema; in the following years, the making of more commercial films, such as the Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist and the live action version of Aladdin, has consolidated its fame.

Jake Gyllenhaal, for its part, is confirmed to be one of the busiest performers in Hollywood. In addition to the already mentioned The Guilty, the actor he took part in two theatrical productions: Sea Wall / A Life And Slave Play. The proof left in the first earned him a nomination for the prestigious Tony Award for Best Actor. Gyllenhaal was also part of the cast of Ambulance, the new action by Michael Bay, which is expected to hit cinemas in the summer of 2022.

