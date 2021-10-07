Jake Gyllenhaal in love with Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Good Girl

A few days ago he took his girlfriend on a special red carpet, formalizing the relationship after three years of dating, and yesterday, remaining on the subject of amour, he unveiled his biggest crush in his twenties. Are you curious? We are in 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal is 22 years old and in his pocket the incredible success of Donnie Darko when he is cast in an independent comedy directed by Miguel Arteta together with “America’s sweetheart”. The actor of Guilty she confessed “that she had a crush” on co-star Jennifer Aniston, too bad that at the time she was married to a “certain” Brad Pitt….

Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal with Zooey Deschanel and director Miguel Arteta at the premiere of ‘The Good Girl’ at the 2002 Sundance Film Festival Evan AgostiniGetty Images

Chatting with Howard Stern, Jake Gyllenhaal went back 20 years on the set of The Good Girl telling a very secret secret. “I was young and had a crush on her for a long time,” he said recalling his infatuation with Jennifer Aniston., 33 years old at the time, in full swing Friends Mania And married for two years to a certain Brad Pitt (the wedding in July 2000, ed). “Working together wasn’t easy. Or rather, Jennifer was really adorable. But here, the sex scenes were torture,” Jake explained, “not just torture, of course, let’s say a strange mix of emotions.”

Jake and Jennifer Aniston at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Good Girl’ in 2002 Kevin WinterGetty Images

“Love scenes are always awkward, because there are 30 to 50 people on set watching them,” he added, “which makes everything mechanical, certainly not exciting: we could almost call it a dance, since you’re doing some sort of dance. of choreography in front of a camera. You can get into it with the character, but it’s exactly like a fight scene: the key aspect is the choreography. ” Just to avoid embarrassment, on the set of The Good Girl a trick of the trade proposed by Jen has been implemented. “In that case we used the pillow technique. Which is generally used when you’re in a horizontal position, but it was just preventative, “Jake continued,” I think it was Jennifer’s suggestion. And she was very nice to recommend him before we started shooting. “

Jennifer Aniston today is free as air and cit. ready to find a person with whom to share life, who will not be Gyllenhaal: the 40-year-old has eyes only for his girlfriend, the French model Jeanne Cadieu. “All I want now is to be a good husband and a father”, he always confessed to Howard Stern, unbalancing himself on his priorities, “on a professional level I have achieved many things, I feel gratified. Now it is something else I really want”.

