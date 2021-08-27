Jake Gyllenhaal is the new face of the Prada men’s fragrance

The well-known brand has chosen the actor and film producer Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist of its new perfume for men

Prada chose the celebrity endorsement of his new one men’s fragrance, the first conceived together with the L’Oréal brand: è Jake Gyllenhaal, the famous Hollywood actor and producer. Fascinating and with a magnetic gaze, Gyllenhaal was immortalized on the advertising set by photographer Solve Sundsbo for the shots of the campaign, while the direction of the short film was entrusted to Johan Renck. “Thanks to his bold spirit and talent, Gyllenhaal perfectly embodies the new adventurous fragrance, striking a balance between strength and virility, elegance and sensuality, refinement and self-awareness.” This is the reason given by the Prada fashion house for having chosen the actor of films such as “Prince of Persia”, “Nocturnal Animals” and “The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain”.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Jake Gyllenhaal, the advertising debut with Prada deepening



Jake Gyllenhaal turns 40: his most famous films. PHOTO Midnight blue background, bomber in the same shade under which you can see a white t-shirt and tone-on-tone trousers, this is how the actor appears in one of the first shots made public by the brand. Mysterious and sensual face, Jake Gyllenhaal has been selected to represent the new Prada men’s fragrance, which will be distributed starting next autumn. Loading... Advertisements The details of the perfume are not yet known, but we do know that the 40-year-old was chosen not only for his undisputed talent, but also for the virility he expresses and for knowing how to be appreciated by an audience made up of people of all ages and all. the genres. Prada is not the first fashion brand to focus on Jake Gyllenhaal, the Calvin Klein brand chose it to sponsor the iconic eau de parfum Eternity, while Cartier strongly wanted it to become the testimonial of the Santos de Cartier watch, a dedicated accessory the Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos Dumont.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagram, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

