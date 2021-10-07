Jake Gyllenhaal on Jennifer Aniston: “Shooting sex scenes? A torture: I was sick of her “

Jake Gyllenhaal he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston . This was revealed by the 40-year-old actor himself during an interview for the promotion of the new film The Guilty, streaming on Netflix, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.

Jake Gyllenhaal, the words about Jennifer Aniston

Gyllenhaal spoke, in particular, of the sex scenes shot with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 romantic drama “The Good Girl”. The actor defined a “torture” those moments with the colleague. “It was torture – said the actor – but at the same time it wasn’t at all. It was a mix of feelings ”. “The sex scenes they are always embarrassing, because there are maybe 30, 50 people on set watching you. This doesn’t excite me, it’s all mechanical exercise. And it is also a dance, you are doing a choreography in front of the camera. You can also feel involved in some way but it’s like a fight scene, you can’t improvise, it’s all set. “And speaking of Jennifer Aniston, he specified:”I’ve had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy, I was only 22. Shooting sex scenes with her was torture. I can’t say more, but she was adorable. “The actor then went into details:”We used the pillow technique. It was only preventative and we generally used it when we were shooting lying down. It was a suggestion from Jennifer, she was very kind to recommend it before we started. In fact, it was more like: ‘Now I’ll put a pillow here!’ ”He concluded.

Jake Gyllenhaal, the first red carpet with his girlfriend

Jake Gyllenhaal has been engaged for three years to Jeanne Cadieu, 25, and recently decided to walk with her on their first couple red carpet. The occasion was the New York Film Festival, where the two went to support the actor’s sister, Maggie, for the premiere of his first film as director, “The Lost Daughter”.