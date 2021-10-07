Jake Gyllenhaal on Jennifer Aniston: “Shooting sex scenes? A torture: I was sick of her “

Jake Gyllenhaal he had a crush on Jennifer Aniston. This was revealed by the 40-year-old actor himself during an interview for the promotion of the new film The Guilty, streaming on Netflix, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.
Gyllenhaal spoke, in particular, of the sex scenes shot with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 romantic drama “The Good Girl”. The actor defined a “torture” those moments with the colleague. “It was torture – said the actor – but at the same time it wasn’t at all. It was a mix of feelings ”. “The sex scenes they are always embarrassing, because there are maybe 30, 50 people on set watching you. This doesn’t excite me, it’s all mechanical exercise. And it is also a dance, you are doing a choreography in front of the camera. You can also feel involved in some way but it’s like a fight scene, you can’t improvise, it’s all set. “And speaking of Jennifer Aniston, he specified:”I’ve had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy, I was only 22. Shooting sex scenes with her was torture. I can’t say more, but she was adorable. “The actor then went into details:”We used the pillow technique. It was only preventative and we generally used it when we were shooting lying down. It was a suggestion from Jennifer, she was very kind to recommend it before we started. In fact, it was more like: ‘Now I’ll put a pillow here!’ ”He concluded.
Jake Gyllenhaal has been engaged for three years to Jeanne Cadieu, 25, and recently decided to walk with her on their first couple red carpet. The occasion was the New York Film Festival, where the two went to support the actor’s sister, Maggie, for the premiere of his first film as director, “The Lost Daughter”.
in the meantime Jake Gyllenhaal has landed on Netflix with his new film “The Guilty”, an American remake of the Danish “The Guilty”. The film is set in the switchboard of a police station, where policeman Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) receives a call from a woman who is risking her life, with few clues to try to figure out where she is and how to intervene. “We were turning twenty pages a day in take of 20-30 minutes. I love such a situation, but I was trapped in a chair! Antoine had me trapped in a chair! Whenever I wanted to move … and I’m a very physical one, I like to act with my whole body … just being in a chair, having to act like that, has had a not bad effect on me as I progressed. we went on with the story. Staying in the same place is one thing, but feeling trapped it’s another, it brought out a lot of feelings for me, and also revealed a lot of this character ”.