Jake Gyllenhaal star of the new Guy Ritchie movie. And it will be a war movie

Jake Gyllenhaal will act in The Interpreter, signed war movie Guy Ritchie, known for directing several highly successful box office projects, including the Sherlock Holmes films starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, King Arthur with Charlie Hunnam and the live action version of the Disney Classic, Aladdin.

Deadline confirms that Gyllenhaal will team up with Ritchie as Sergeant John Kinley. Together with his interpreter Ahmed, he is ambushed in Afghanistan. Apparently the director found inspiration for the film by listening to the real-life experiences of the veterans and their performers.

Guy Ritchie will also work on the script with collaborators from Wrath of Man, the director’s new film, e The Gentlemen, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson. The film represents Jake Gyllenhaal’s return to the war genre after taking part in 2005 in Jarhead, in which he played a marine during the Gulf War, and Brothers (2009), in which he played the brother of a war veteran from Afghanistan struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In The Interpreter, Sergeant John Kinley and his interpreter Ahmed are the only survivors of an ambush and are hunted down by an armed group; Ahmed risks his life to rescue Kinley, injured in the ambush, through a long journey.

Back in America, Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family have been unable to obtain a visa to travel to the West. Determined to protect his friend, the sergeant returns to Afghanistan to retrieve Ahmed and his family before local militias reach them.

Loading... Advertisements

The official filming of the new war movie directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Gyllenhaal will begin shortly: the expected period is January 2022.

Source: Deadline

Photo: Getty (Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Read also: Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal on the sex scenes with the actress: «A torture». But there is a reason

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED