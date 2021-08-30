Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new thriller by Antoine Fuqua

Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua return to collaborate for the thriller The Guilty

Sara Antoine Fuqua to direct Jake Gyllenhaal in the thriller The Guilty, the English-language adaptation of the Danish film of the same name directed by Gustav Möller and released in 2018. Netflix, which will distribute it in selected cinemas starting next September.

Before The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua collaborated in the making of the boxing drama Southpaw. The director is also famous above all for having directed the detective story Training Day, in which he could count on the presence of Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Gyllenhaal has been a fan of Möller’s film since 2018 when he got to see it at a festival. Indeed, during its distribution in the United States, the actor took birth as a moderator at a meeting with the public and the press. In addition to him, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Bill Burr are also part of the cases of this remake. The screenplay, on the other hand, was edited by Nic Pizzolatto, former author of True Detective.

To advertise the release of The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal’s posted on Instagram a message containing a phone number that, if called, allowed them to hear the first call of the film’s protagonist on 911. The same conversation is contained in the first suggestive teaser trailer of the film.

Below, the official synopsis released by Netflix:

The film takes place in a 911 call center and spans the duration of a single morning. Telephone operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) will try to save a woman in grave danger – but he will soon discover that the situation is very different from what it seems and that only by accepting the truth can he find a way out.

