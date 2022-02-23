Jake Gyllenhaal talks about Taylor Swift for the first time

The actor denies that the song “All Too Well” is inspired by him.

More than three months ago, the media revived Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s famous breakup in 2011 with the release of the extended version of the song “All Too Well” by the American singer, a ballad that talks about a heartbreaking breaking off; the promotional single was part of his re-recorded album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

Along with the premiere of “All Too Well”, the pop star released a short film starring Dylan O’Brian and Sadie Sink, which included a hundred references to her fleeting romance with the renowned actor. This was enough for the internet to revive one of the most media of the last decade, and several fans of the singer filled Jake Gyllenhaal’s social networks with offensive comments, who had to resort to blocking the comments section on Instagram.

But for the first time the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor has spoken about the song and what he thinks about it. It was during an interview with Esquire where she stated that “All Too Well” has nothing to do with him and that she has not seen the short film that, according to the singer’s followers, is inspired by her failed romance with the popstar. .

He also talked about cyberbullying and the responsibility of artists to “civilize” their followers.

“At some point, I think it’s important when followers go rogue that we feel the responsibility that they are civilized and do not allow cyber bullying on behalf of one”, explained the 41-year-old actor.

Although Taylor Swift has never confirmed that “All Too Well” was inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, because the song was recorded shortly after they ended their short relationship, her fans concluded that it was directed at him. Also, the lyrics of the song make very specific references like in the part where she sings: “I left my scarf at your sister’s house. And you still have it in your drawer even now,” referring to a Thanksgiving dinner they had at the home of Jake’s sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.

