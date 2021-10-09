News

Jake Gyllenhaal will play Prophet in the adaptation by Rob Liefeld

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jake Gyllenhaal
Photo by Luigi de Pompeis © Cinefilos.it

About a month after the announcement of the engagement use in Oblivion Song, now comes the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will be the protagonist of another adaptation based on a famous comic.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, in fact, the star of Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the protagonist of Prophet, film based on the comic book character of the same name created by Rob Liefeld (Deadpool’s “dad”), who first appeared in “Youngblood # 2 ″ of July 1992.

The project, funded by Studio 8, will be directed by Sam Hargrave, known for directing Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth, while Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) will take care of the script. According to the source, the goal is to create a real franchise.

Loading...
Advertisements

The story will follow John Prophet (Gyllenhaal), a man who, towards the end of World War II, volunteers for a German experiment to feed his family. However, after a bombing raid buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he awakens in 1965: the world has moved on without him, his daughter is harboring resentment towards him, and KGB agents are looking for him to create super. -soldiers employing his blood.

Recall that the last starring film of Jake Gyllenhaal is the recent The Guilty by Antoine Fuqua, available on Netflix from October 1st. Among the upcoming projects that will see him involved, in addition to the aforementioned Oblivion Song based on the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, also featured Ambulance, the new film by Michael Bay.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
871
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
865
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
859
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
859
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
838
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
791
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
568
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top