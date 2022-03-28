Jake Paul predicts a knockout against Conor McGregor at the UFC

Getty Conor McGregor at the MTV Awards

If the former champion of two divisions of the UFC conor mcgregor enter the Octagon to face the boxer turned boxing sensation Youtube Jake Paulwould not pass the first round, according to “The Problem Child”.

That’s what Paul said during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Paul, who owns a 5-0 record in the ring with four knockouts, has been actively looking for a fight with McGregor, whether it be in boxing or the mixed martial arts. Recently, he sent a challenge to the president of the UFC, Dana White, maintaining that he would accept a one-fight contract with the promotion to fight “Notorious” under certain conditions.

“Dana: Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight deal in the UFC to fight Conor?” Paul tweeted on March 12. “If I win, you accept my proposal for payment and medical care as a UFC fighter. If I lose, I donate all my money to all the fighters in the UFC who make less than $50,000 per fight and I will never mention the UFC again. Done deal?”

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

And if The Problem Child ends up fighting McGregor in an MMA showdown, he feels like he will knock the Irishman out in the first round.

“Conor is on a downward spiral,” Jake told TMZ Sports. “His limbs are all broken. So, I stand up, I’m going to go out there and knock him out in the first round.”

McGregor is still recovering from the leg fracture that he suffered in July 2021 at UFC 264. However, it seems that Notorious is almost ready to go back to MMA training, and has said on multiple occasions that he wants to fight later in 2022.

Paul commented on McGregor’s boxing training video from earlier this month

On March 10, Notorious shared a video on social media of him throwing punches. The Problem Child was clearly unimpressed and replied to the video: “This is shameful. Your chin is wide open with no nod for PROBLEM CHILD’s right hand of god.”

In his five professional boxing fights, Paul has eliminated to two notable MMA names, two-time former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and the ex-ONE and Bellator Ben Askren.

Paul has also challenged Jorge Masvidal to an MMA fight.

It’s not just McGregor that Paul has shown interest in fighting in an MMA match. He also tweeted White a few months ago about a potential battle with the UFC superstar. George Masvidal.

The Problem Child tweeted:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here’s a real challenge…

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if he agrees to:

1) Increase the minimum pay per fight to $50K (currently $12K)

2) Ensure UFC fighters receive %%50 of the UFC’s annual revenue ($1 billion in 2021)

3) Provide medical care to all fighters (you’ve said brain damage is part of the job…imagine if the NFL said the same). Many UFC fighters have publicly said they suffer from brain damage.

You have 5 days to agree and implement the foregoing by March 31, 2022. Once I have done so, I will immediately retire from boxing, join USADA and sign a 1 fight contract with the UFC to fight the weak jaw of George.

To all of you UFC fighters: It’s time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. They deserve better pay, they deserve long-term medical benefits, and most of all, they deserve to be free. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your supporter…who selfishly wants to knock some of you out for some big bucks.

HEAVY.COM

