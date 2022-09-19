Jake Schreier describes how the Thunderbolts will be in his next film: “they share a certain type of past trauma”

Although it had been talked about for a long time, it was not until the last D23 Expo 2022 when Marvel Studios officially presented the movie of the Thunderbolts, with a new group of heroes.

With certain differences from the comics, the film Thunderbolts will have among its members Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), task master (Olga Kurylenko) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

This is the Thunderbolts, the new group of misfits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

At the moment little is known about the new Marvel movie, which is expected to arrive in a distant 2024 after the premiere of the long-awaited Captain America: New World Order (Captain America: New World Order), with Anthony Mackie playing Sam Wilson again, this time as Steve Rogers’ successor.

During the D23 Expo 2022 event Jake Schreier (A Friend to Frank, Paper Towns), director of Thunderbolts, shared some details about the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The filmmaker commented that with Thunderbolts “you can expect to see an amazing group of people who share a certain type of past traumalearning to work together in a way and overcoming some unspeakable obstacles.”

For his part, David Harbor commented that the thunderbolts are a team of misfits who are not worthy of being called superheroes.

“There’s a lot of really exciting work in this movie. I think it’s a unique MCU movie in that you have a bunch of misfits, outcasts, losers, and people who don’t really live up to being called superheroes.

And it also has a lot of great and interesting performers, I think the public has complicated feelings about a lot of us, and that’s a fantastic thing,” said the Stranger Things actor.

No release date yet the movie Thunderbolts is expected to be released in theaters throughout 2024. Are you excited to see the new team of heroes in action?