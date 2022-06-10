Jake Schreier to direct ‘top secret’ Thunderbolts movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is immersed in its phase 4. At the moment, there is no defined line of where the events that the new movies and series are presenting us are leading, although Kang the Conqueror and the multiverse They have a lot of ballots.

That does not mean that Marvel Studios is exploring many primary and secondary options. One that has been playing for a long time is that of the Thunderboltsthe eclectic group of villains and antiheroes that, in essence, is Marvel’s Suicide Squad.

According to Deadline, the Thunderbolts movie, which, strictly speaking, has not been confirmed, already has a director, screenwriter and shooting window in Marvel’s organization chart.

Jake Schreier (Kidding) will direct the film, which will feature a script by Black Widow writer, Eric Pearson. The information collected indicates that Marvel is indicating several actors who have already appeared in the UCM to reserve a slot in the agenda for the summer of 2023, we assume that is when the film will be filmed.

The nature of the Thunderbolts means that every MCU villain still alive has a chance to appear on the team. The same applies to the more gray and fuzzy characters.

Much has been pointed out that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) or USAgent (Wyatt Russell) can be part of this group.

Who, unfortunately, will not be in the film is himself Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” RossRed Hulk. William Hurtthe actor who gave life to the character in the UCM, died last March.

This can make the character of Valentina Allegra de Fontainewhich interprets Julia Louis-Dreyfusgain weight in a role that, from what we have seen, you are already carrying out.

For now, this is all “top secret”. Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the plans for the Thunderbolts, but when the river sounds, and things have already been seen in movies and series…