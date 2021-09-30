Jake Scott’s brand movie. Thus The Space explains why “getting lost in the cinema” is good for your health

On 28 September 2021, on the occasion of the Italian premiere of No Time To Die, The Space Cinema – recently refurbished and refurbished – screened his new brand movie entitled Get Lost – Get lost in the great stories, directed by Jake Scott, family tradition (Ridley Scott plays a small part in the commercial) who put himself at the service of a larger cause by bringing the values ​​of the multinational to the stage.

Francesco Gardinetti, General Manager of The Space Cinema, underlined how much Get Lost is fundamental to the relaunching the chain: scheduled for 2019, to date the short takes on a more founded value, returning from a pandemic that has brought the world to its knees without discounts, forcing us to suffer distances, losses, inner darkness. “Get Lost tells who we are, it allows us to position ourselves as a company that promotes cinema through the affirmation of our core values“, Gardinetti said, “Get Lost shows how precious it is to know how to get lost in a great story.”

The cinema allows you to travel far away, with your mind and imagination, to enjoy the darkness of the room for an immersive experience of temporal suspension. As an antidote to the always on life of the current generation, the room preserves that peculiar characteristic of escapism, physical and spiritual, which The Space Cinema – with its 36 Italian multiplexes – has decided to relaunch in collaboration with Joint Agency London on the basis of a scientific study that confirmed the benefits of the cinematic experience lived in the cinema: to say it is theUniversity College of London which recently published the results of a research commissioned by Vue International (circuit owner group) with the aim of exploring what happens to the body and mind while watching a movie.

Get Lost – Get lost in the great stories: “The telephone is not bad, but the cinema is good “

Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan And Ridley Scott (just to name a few) are i celebrity endorsement from Get Lost – Get lost in the great stories: Cinema Veterans Serve the Cause by Confirming the importance of the room beyond any other possible means.

“Cultural experiences such as going to the movies offer our brain the opportunity to devote our full attention for extended periods of time” – commented the Dr. Joseph Devlin, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at UCL – “At the cinema specifically, there is nothing else to do but immerse yourself. Our ability to maintain focus and attention plays a vital role in building our mental resilience and activities with a shared social focus increase our creativity and reduce feelings of depressionAnd“.

According to the study conducted by Faculty of Experimental Psychology on a group of 77 volunteers who took part in the screening of a two-hour film (the live action of Aladdin), based on the measurement conducted through biometric sensors, a significant increase in heart rate equivalent to a ‘light cardio activity. “One of the symptoms of our smartphone-obsessed culture is that we are increasingly retreating into solitary experiences on our devices” – he adds Tanya Goodin, founder of Time to Log Off and author of the book Off – “This attitude slows down the performance of the brain” the author continues focusing on the total well-being granted by the immersive experience in the cinema, comparable to one “Flow state” in which our overstimulated brain finds comfort and regeneration. “The cinema is one of the last places where you can really get lost”he concluded Tim Richards, CEO of Vue International.

Treasure Hunt for Get Lost. The Space Cinema is giving away a year of films to those who guess all the quotes

From September 30, 2021 Get Lost – Get lost in the great stories will be screened in all the halls of the circuit. With a integrated social campaign (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube) The Space Cinema has finalized a launch plan conducted on two main lines: in addition to the press conference on 28 September, the company promoted a digital launch on the different platforms with the aim of involving as much public as possible. There interactive proposal from engagement of the circuit is one treasure hunt in the trailer for Get Lost – Get lost in the great stories: in just 2.20 minutes of commercials there are well 38 movie quotes. Up for grabs, for the winner, a year of free cinema valid in all the halls of the circuit.