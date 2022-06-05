Jalisco Prosecutor investigates disappearance of Ana Michelle

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that it opened a research for the disappearance of Ana Michell Gomez Gomez, who was last seen at the Santa Anita Golf Club, in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

Through a statement, the agency reported that since these events became known through various publications on social networks, the Prosecutor’s Office began to investigate the case.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office informs the Jalisco society that it is already carrying out an investigation in relation to the facts denounced through various media about the disappearance of a young woman at the Santa Anita Golf Club, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga. pic.twitter.com/5kWYKouky1 – Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaJal) May 29, 2022

The case of Ana, 20 years old, became known through social networks, as it was her own sister, Danna, who published a thread explaining that the 19-year-old girl was kidnapped.

“We couldn’t locate her for hours and they had confirmed that they had her kidnapped along with her boyfriend and another person, they asked us for an unimaginable amount of money,” tweeted Danna.

The young woman explained that through the Life 360 ​​application, which they downloaded after learning about the Debanhi Escobar case, she managed to find out the last location where Ana was. She later assured that they contacted her again and heard her sister crying.

This medium tried to communicate with the young woman, but received no response. Hours later, Danna deleted the thread and instead uploaded the complete file with her sister’s data.