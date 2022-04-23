Jamaica denies asylum to family of former Haitian senator suspected in Moise’s murder

Jamaican authorities have refused this Friday to grant asylum to the family of former Haitian senator Joseph Joel John, one of the suspects of being behind the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise.

However, the Haitian politician’s lawyer has indicated that they will appeal the decision to the Minister of National Security, Horace Chang, so that he “reconsiders the decision”, as reported by the newspaper ‘The Gleaner’.

Thus, both he and his wife, Edume, and their children, aged 17 and nine, They have been arrested upon arrival in the city of Saint Elizabeth and charged with entering the country illegally. All of them have alleged that they had to flee Haiti for fear of their safety after being attacked by an armed man.

John, for his part, could be extradited to the United States. The former senator is accused of renting several vehicles used by the armed group that broke into Moise’s home and killed him on July 7.

Despite the high profile of the investigation, there is little progress in the investigation despite the fact that nine months have passed. Moise was shot at his residence and died of serious injuries, although his wife, also injured, survived.

There are currently in Haiti 39 suspects in custody, including four police officers. However, none of them have been charged. Another suspect died of the coronavirus while he was in custody.