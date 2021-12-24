Jamais Vu Update available, ZA / UM asks us to investigate and find out what it adds – Nerd4.life

ZA / UM has made a new update available for Disc Elysium, his investigative role-playing game. This is the Jamais Vu Update it introduces … we actually don’t know. The development team has not revealed it, intentionally, and invites players to discover the news firsthand.

ZA / UM has however given some clue related to the news of the Jamais Vu Update by Disco Elysium:

Perhaps it is worth stopping for a while to admire the landscape

The cold coastal waters are known to make the lost reappear

Knock, knock, lieutenant

The development team suggests exploring Disco Elysium without setting limits and also acting in a strange way to find the new features introduced in the update. He also says it might be a good idea to help each other out so they can exchange ideas on what might be hiding in the game.

Furthermore, ZA / UM shared a ‘image – which you can see below – showing a series of images that look like new trophies / achievements / achievements from Disco Elysium The Final Cut.

Various images of some of the news related to Disco Elysium Jamais Vu Update

Finally, the team finally reports that the game is 55% off on Steam. Also wishes happy holidays to all players. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, we suggest you read our review of Disco Elysium The Final Cut.