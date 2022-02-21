Jamal Edwards: The Man Who Brought The Sound Of London To The World

AND You may very well be one of the 11 million people who have seen the video of a fresh-faced, red-haired 19-year-old rapping along with his pedal loop, posted on the SBTV YouTube channel in 2010. The five The The minute-and-a-half clip went viral, and the featured teenager, an Ed Sheeran, was relatively unknown at the time, but thanks to this clip, Sheeran was catapulted into today’s global mega-stardom.

The mastermind behind it all was Jamal Edwards, whose death from “sudden illness” at the age of 31 was announced this morning. Edwards once said that he wanted to be the “Banksy” of the grime scene. In a sense, he failed in that ambition: despite spending much of his time behind the camera, he soon became well known personally, receiving an MBE in 2014, and is rightly regarded as one of the great contemporary entrepreneurs. of London, but in another huge sense, he succeeded: like Banksy, Edwards’s impact on UK culture was truly seismic.

It all started one Christmas in the 2000s, when his mother, Loose Women host Brenda Edwards, gave the teenage Edwards a video camera. Himself an aspiring MC (his nickname, Smokey Barz, would later lend his initials to the YouTube channel), and inspired by the burgeoning grime scene that was fast becoming the sound of the London streets, Edwards began filming Freestyles from local musicians at his West London property.

This in itself was not a revolutionary act; Dueling MCs captured on grainy handheld cameras were a staple of early grime. But it was what Edwards did with the footage of him that marked him out as a visionary. Whereas before those videos were put on DVD and distributed hand-in-hand, Edwards posted his stuff on YouTube, opening it all up to an audience far beyond the M25.

This was a peculiar moment for dirt. Even though Dizzee Rascal won the Mercury Prize in 2003 for their debut album Boy In Da Corner, which heralded this new mutant genre to the masses, the industry at large remained criminally indifferent to this searing new sound, unless they could mold it. young, predominantly black musicians. on your own graphics-supported image.

Steadily unmolested by those short-sighted music executives, Edwards’ channel was a bastion of grime in its pure, unadulterated form. It was democratic in the sense that anyone with an internet connection could log in to see the best new talent, and by virtue of existing in the virtual realm, it managed to bypass the stifling and restrictive risk assessment forms (Form 696). which were being used by the Metropolitan Police to shut down in-person grime shows. But despite its mantra for people, the channel was strict in terms of quality control. If you wanted your time in the spotlight, you had to be good.

SBTV was soon joined by other pioneering YouTube channels like GRM Daily and Link Up TV, and by the late 2000s, any up-and-coming MC with aspirations to make it big could barely survive unless they appeared on at least one of them.

And SBTV was home to some truly iconic moments; videos that would become landmarks in music history, not unlike Elvis and his hips gyrating on the Milton Berle Show in 1956, or The Sex Pistols and their profanity and anti-establishment taunts on the Bill Grundy Show 20 years later. . There was, of course, that Sheeran video, but there was also an iconic freestyle from Boy Better Know (the grime collective with Skepta, JME and others) in 2012, which marked SB.TV surpassing 100 million views on the channel. like the dozens of hugely popular videos featuring the stars of tomorrow: Stormzy, Dave, Krept and Konan, AJ Tracey, Lady Leshurr, J Hus… the list goes on, and the tributes have been pouring in, with Tracey calling Edwards a “West Legend.” Londoner” and Lady Leshurr pointing out that “I will never be able to repay him for what he has done for my career”.

Edwards’ unwavering support for the scene he loved was, as it turned out, laying the foundation for a musical movement that would change UK culture in the 2010s. Grime and UK rap would shape the charts, fashion, TV, film and more, and every one of his major hits, whether it’s Stormzy headlining Glastonbury or Headie One taking drilling music to the No. 1 spot, can be traced back in some way to Edwards’ influence.

Of course, his impact on music is only one facet of his legacy. In November 2021, the grassroots urban art project Acton Unframed paid tribute to Edwards in the form of a large-scale mosaic mural. The artwork is a testament to his work with young people in the area where he created four youth clubs, through the charity he founded in 2018, JE Delve. Like SBTV, JE Delve began life with Edwards and his computer. As he said at the time, “There was a lot of hustle and bustle… even trying to strike up a conversation with the people who own the buildings or the housing association. I spent a lot of time on LinkedIn looking for older people to talk to and guess their emails.” Undeterred, she obtained funding from Google and the Wellcome Trust. JE Delve builds on years of philanthropy in which Edwards was involved through the Prince’s Trust, Prince Charles’s youth charity that helps young people start their own businesses, and for which Edwards was an ambassador.





Jamal Edwards MBE attends ‘Hermes: Step Into The Frame’ at Nine Elms david benett Jamal Edwards with Prince Charles at a Prince’s Trust session in Chatham Jamal Edwards holding his Member of the British Empire medal P.A. file The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex with Radio 1 DJ Gemma Cairney and presenter Jamal Edwards at Buckingham Palace in London during the launch of The Queen’s Young Leaders Program Pennsylvania Ed Sheeran with Jamal Edwards Jamal Edwards Jamal Edwards and Cara Delevingne attend Cara Delevingne’s house party to celebrate the launch of a new women’s fragrance, Burberry ‘Her’ Dave Benett/Getty Images for COT Sir Richard Branson and Jamal Edwards Pennsylvania Adwoa Aboah and Jamal Edwards attend the Launch Celebration for Adwoa Aboah’s New Limited Edition Revlon x Gurls Talk Makeup Kits at Somerset House Dave Bennett/Getty Images for Rev. Jamal Edwards and Tigerlily Taylor attend ‘Hermes: Step Into The Frame’ at Nine Elms (credit too long, see caption) Jamal Edwards attends the TOPMAN LFWM Party during London Fashion Week Men’s June 2018 at the Phoenix Artist Club david benett Jamal Edwards arrives at the 2019 BRIT Awards held at the O2 Arena david benett Jamal Edwards attends the Allegra launch at The Stratford with Perrier Jouet Champagne david benett Jamal Edwards arriving for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Show in Kensington Gardens, Kensington Gore, London. Jamal Edwards attends the world premiere of “Birds Of Prey” at the Odeon IMAX Waterloo on January 29, 2020 in London. Pennsylvania Jamal Edwards attends The Bad Education Movie World P Pennsylvania



A month after the mosaic was revealed, in December 2021 he told the online music platform Dummy that he wanted to “empower young people with every possible tool and opportunity to go as far as possible in life.” Looking back now, and even in light of him leaving us too soon, it can only be said that Edwards achieved that dream with the most spectacular success.