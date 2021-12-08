World

Jamal Khashoggi, the man arrested in France was not one of the alleged killers: released

James Reno7 hours ago
They had arrested him on charges of having been part of the command that killed the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But the Saudi arrested yesterday in France was not the person actually wanted. In fact, the man does not correspond to the suspicion for which the Turkey he had issued an international arrest warrant and was released. This was reported by the Attorney General of Paris, Rémy Heitz.

According to the French magistrate, the man had been arrested “on the basis of a international arrest warrant issued by the Turkish judicial authorities on November 5, 2018 in the framework of the assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi “, but” careful checks on the identity of this person made it possible to establish that the mandate did not apply to it ”. The man arrested yesterday was therefore “released”. Already yesterday evening, the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Paris had declared that its citizen arrested yesterday morning at the Parisian airport of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle while he was about to board a flight to Riyadh he has “no connection” with the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and had asked for his “immediate release“. “The citizen in question has no connection with the case,” the embassy tweeted, adding that the “killers” have already been tried in Saudi Arabia and are “serving” their sentences there.

The arrested man, according to rumors released by the RTL broadcaster, answered to the name of Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, 33, former member of the Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia. It was Interpol who identified him as one of the members of the commando who started from Riyadh a few days before 2 October 2018 for the Turkish metropolis with the aim of killing, on the mandate of the crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, Khashoggi. According to a report by the American secret services, the collaborator of the Washington Post was killed and torn to pieces inside the consulate of the Gulf monarchy a Istanbul and then cremated in the oven in the consul’s residence.

