Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey closes the case of the murder of the dissident journalist and leaves it in the hands of Saudi Arabia

File photo showing a sign demanding "Justice for Khashoggi" at a protest outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2020.

Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated in Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents in 2018.

The trial in Turkey of 26 Saudi citizens accused of participating in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi came to an end on Thursday.

A Turkish court has declared that the case will be handed over to Saudi Arabia, which has refused to extradite those suspected of killing and covering up the body of the Saudi journalist from the Washington Post.

Khashoggi was assassinated inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018. His death at the hands of Saudi agents sparked global outrage.

Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, said she will continue to fight for justice.

