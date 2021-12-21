Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post: “The Emirates had intercepted his wife’s cell phone thanks to the Pegasus spy software”

Not just the top of the Washington Post as the publisher Jeff Bezos, but also family members of Jamal Khashoggi they were supervised by the secret services ofSaudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf. This was revealed by the same American newspaper for which the Saudi dissident journalist who according to the accusation was collaborating killed and torn to pieces within the consulate of the Kingdom a Istanbul, on October 2, 2018. The newspaper quotes new legal evidence which, according to them, prove that the cell phone is Hanan el Atr, the journalist’s wife, was intercepted by the intelligence of the United Arab Emirates thanks to the use of spy software Pegasus of Israeli society NSO already in the months preceding the murder of Khashoggi ordered, according to American intelligence, by the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman.

A version, this, which contrasts with that spread by the NSO itself according to which the woman had not ended up in the crosshairs of the surveillance system under accusation because it was sold to governments that have made a illegal use, in order to spy journalists, activists and also politicians And members of the institutions of all the world.

The first complaint linking the use of software to the Khashoggi affair, in April 2019, came from Bezos who, through his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, stated that the goal of Saudi Arabia, which he said managed to breach the security of his phone, was to have some tabloids filtered private information and hard photos of the American tycoon in order to discourage his newspaper’s investigation into the Khashoggi affair.