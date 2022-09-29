Jameela Jamil spoke with Infobae for “She-Hulk”: “Change is terrifying for those who saw everything from a male perspective”

Jameela Jamil, previously known for the sitcom “The Good Place,” makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the villainous Titania from “She-Hulk.”

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

Jameela Jamil assured in an interview with Infobae who always wanted to be part of projects that mean something and carry a statement. For the British actress, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is a series that has this feature and, in fact, we check it with each passing week. As much as it is a fictional universe of superheroes, the experience of Jennifer Walters reflects that of many women in real life and part of it is thanks to the vision of the screenwriter Jessica Gao (rick and morty).

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“Even though I hadn’t read the script when I was casting for the role, knowing that Jessica Gao was part of it had already given me hope, because she’s an extraordinary writer. There is always an undercurrent of real meaning behind all of her jokes. That was very cool and exciting, “said the star who recently debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the role of Titania.

Titania is one of the antagonists in “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”. (DisneyPlus)

Jamil is mainly known for having been part of the cast of the sitcom The Good Place, available on Netflix. When it became popular, the number of followers on his social networks grew, but that did not cause him to change his dynamic of sharing social causes with which he sympathizes. Today, it could also be said that he uses his platform as a dissemination and support network. The funny thing is that his fictional counterpart has also become an internet personality, coming out of the same screen.

“No, I don’t feel similar to Titania at all. She defends everything that I hate and everything that I am opposed to, ”she rejected the resemblance of her between laughs of her. “The funniest thing about playing her is that she and I are on social media very differently. That made her challenging and really delightful to play, because she’s also the kind of person that I hate, but can’t look away from.”

British actress Jameela Jamil enjoyed playing her character in “She-Hulk” because they behave very differently on social media. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Titania is very “extra (exaggeratedly dramatic)”, in the words of Jameela Jamil and that differentiates her from other types of villains that we have met in the previous series of the UCM. “It feels like I’m playing a cartoon and that’s enjoyable as an actress. As a comedic actress, she couldn’t have wished for a sillier role,” she enthuses.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes and the female experience at Marvel

In 2019, Captain Marvel went down in history in the ranks of Marvel Studios for being the first film of this franchise to be carried out by a female heroine. Brie Larson did not have the best experience in front of this production, since she was subjected to hatred on social networks. She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes nor was she exempt from sexist criticism; however, fiction manages to satirize this same problem.

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” approaches the real experience of women through Jennifer Walters, Tatiana Maslany’s character. (DisneyPlus)

We see it in one of the episodes when Jennifer Walters, or rather she hulk, is attacked on Twitter and YouTube for being “a female version of the Hulk,” among other sayings. However, the admiration that people develop towards her is much greater than the rejection that she receives from a small group. In that sense, Jameela Jamil tell us about your experience in Marvel Studios.

“I know that women can have a hard time when they’re in any superhero franchise, whether it’s Marvel or DC, you know, it spans all things science fiction. Personally, I had a great time, I have not received bad treatment from anyone. So, I feel very lucky. And I think it’s probably because at this point in my online existence, people know that I don’t care what they think. So maybe that’s what has bothered them. But, in general, people have supported me, “she explained to Infobae.

Created by Jessica Gao, the new Marvel series closely follows Jen Walters in her role as a lawyer and heroine. (DisneyPlus)

As for the series, a similar effect occurs, since more people have adored the plot and the characters. “It’s just a few people, a vocal minority who haven’t seen it, who I think feel threatened by it. Because change is terrifying to some people who have always seen the world through a male perspective,” he says, adding that it can feel “threatening” to this faction of the public that a male-dominated franchise realistically portrays the experience of women. women.

His final message was: “We are not attacking you, we just want you to understand us. If we understand each other and support each other, maybe we could get along better.”

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesstarring Tatiana Maslany, premieres its seventh episode this September 29 on Disney+.

Subscribe to Disney+, click here

KEEP READING:

Alone with Tatiana Maslany by she hulk: “There are wonderful and subtle ways to tell a feminist story”

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes: Tatiana Maslany rescues an idea that could have been a failure

she hulkamong the productions that are sweeping Disney + in recent days