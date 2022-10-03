James Bond, 60 years of action

“Bond, James Bond” is that phrase that jumped from the pages of the novels of the British Ian Flemmig to the cinema screen… and from there to the whole world where it has become a benchmark for secret agent stories. His scope and permanence over 60 years have placed him as one of the most recognized characters in popular culture and have led him to be one of the most admired.

Literature was his cradle and cinema continues to be his universe, and October 5 became the day that celebrates the secret agent who has been played by six different actors in 25 films that have been made, in addition to being part of the universe of comics, comic strips and video games.

The Bond films have been the opportunity for different actors to achieve popularity thanks to their interpretation of the secret agent.

The first to bring the character to life was Sean Connery, later handing over the baton to George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

The main characteristics of secret agent 007 is that he is a seductive, conquering, enigmatic, cunning and elegant man.

He is always surrounded by beautiful young women, which is why the so-called Bond Girls began to be included in the different films, in addition to driving luxurious cars, highlighting the Aston Martin, and drinking his characteristic vodka martini, with which he had a moment to relax, are some of the main characteristics of the James Bond character.

For this reason, EON Productions has held a series of events to commemorate the only secret agent to publicly jump Queen Elizabeth II out of a helicopter.

Eon Productions and Christie’s house organized a face-to-face auction under the title Sixty Years of James Bond, in which 25 lots of items related to agent 007 went up for auction, of which 100% of the profits, which were more than six million pounds sterling, will be donated to charitable causes.

One of the most emblematic pieces of the event was, without a doubt, the replica of the Aston Martin DB5 from the film No Time To Die, which reached a bid of almost three million pounds sterling. Likewise, the Fabergé egg, created by the Swarovski house for the 1983 film Octopussy, reached a value of 327,600 pounds.

Other items up for auction included the Q jet boat from The World Is Not Enough which fetched £126,000, an Aston Martin V8 from No Time To Die which was priced at £630,000, as well as an Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch. edition 007 which sold for over £226,000; in addition to a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE motorcycle that reached a price of 138 thousand 600 pounds sterling.

These items were offered at the auction held in London on September 28, however the online auction for other items such as posters, production items, costumes and some of the items used in the filming in Mexico of the Specter tape (2015), will remain open until next October 5.

Another of the activities that will take place in honor of James Bond will be tomorrow when the Royal Albert Hall in London opens its doors to offer a benefit concert called The Sound of 007: Live from the Royal Albert Hall, which may be streamed through Prime Video.

This concert commemorates the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond film, Dr. No, and different songs that have been part of the film’s history will be played; Personalities who have performed the songs will be present for this show, such as Shirley Bassey, the rock band Garbage, Lulu and Chrissie Hynde, as well as singers Becky Hill, Celeste, Ella Eyre, Jamie Cullum, John Grant and Paloma Faith.

Also through this platform, on October 5, the documentary The Sound of 007 will be broadcast exclusively. This work is directed by Mat Whitecross, who is known for making the Oasis, Supersonic, and Stone Roses documentaries. Also, as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, record label Decca announced Bond 25, an orchestral album bringing to the public the 25 iconic themes from the Bond films, which was entirely recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. Studios, which has been available since September 25.

But what is the story behind 007? James Bond is not just any subject for the world, but for the British he is a character that represents them and makes them proud in different ways. Beyond the charisma, how attractive and bold the secret agent can be, the origin of him is directly related to the British pride of the Second World War.

In 1939, Ian Flemming was recruited by Admiral John Godfrey, Director of Naval Intelligence for the Royal Navy, where he became his personal assistant. It was during this period that Flemming met different British Army commandos who, with their characteristics, honor and, above all, courage, contributed a bit of the personality that years later, in 1952, Fleming would capture in James Bond.

The character’s name is speculated that Flemming took it from a Welsh agent named James C. Bond, with whom he served during the war. The writer did not hesitate to place characteristics such as love for food, cars, smoking cigarettes and women, such as men in service that he had met in this character that led him to write 14 novels and two short stories, which would take him to world fame.

After the death of the British writer, John Gardner, Raymond Benson, Kingsley Amis, Sebastian Faulks, Jeffrey Deaver, William Boyd and Anthony Horowitz were in charge of continuing the Bond stories and thus giving continuity to Flemming’s legacy.

Since the release of the film Dr.No, in 1962, Bond has become one of the most influential secret agents in world culture, not only popularizing movies, but also everything that was generated around these film productions.

Carry On Spying is considered the first parody of the secret agent, followed by several more such as The Ipcress File, Matt Helm, Flint, The Man from UNCLE, the Austin Powers series of tapes and the Johnny English trilogy. Bond has become a symbol of the United Kingdom to the point that the character, played by Daniel Craig, appeared at the opening of the 2012 London Olympics where he did a sketch alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

Those in charge of continuing the Bond saga, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson shared in an interview for Vanity Fair that they are still looking for the candidate who could play the secret agent in the future.

“The thing is that it will take a couple of years. When we cast Bond it’s a 10 or 12 year commitment, so who we cast probably thinks if he really wants to do it because not everyone does. It was hard enough getting Daniel Craig to do it and he was in his early 30s at the time,” said the producers who had thought of Idris Elba who, it is known so far, has said he didn’t see himself playing 007.

LIST OF IAN FLEMING NOVELS

Casino Royale (1953)

Live and Let Die (1954)

Moonraker (1955)

Diamonds Are Forever (1956)

From Russia, with Love (1957)

Dr No (1958)

Goldfinger (1959)

For Your Eyes Only (1960)

Thunder Ball (1961)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1962)

On Her Majesty’s Secret

Service (1963)

You Only Live Twice (1964)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1965)

Octopussy and The Living Daylights (1966)

Short stories (included in Octopussy and Fot Your Eyes Only books)

Quantum of Solace (Published in Cosmopolitan in 1959)

From A View to Kill (Published in Daily Express as James Bond and the Murder Before Breakfast in 1959)

The Hildebrand Rarity (Published in Playboy in 1960)

For Your Eyes Only

Risco (Published as The Double Take in 1960)

The Living Daylights (Published in The Sunday Times as a supplement in 1962)

007 in New York (Published in the New York Herald Tribune in 1963)

The Property of a Lady

(Published in The Ivory Hammer in 1963)

Octopussy (Published in Daily Express in 1965)

MUSIC

James Bond Theme

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

thunder ball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man With the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

golden eye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Royal Casino

Quantum of Solace

sky fall

Specter

no time to die

007 IN MEXICO

In 2015, James Bond visited Mexico. With actor Daniel Craig playing the secret agent, the plot of the film Specter had a special place in the Historic Center of Mexico City, since a spectacular parade gave global visibility to the Day of the Dead celebration celebrated in the country. . After filming, the parade became part of the celebrations every year in the country’s capital.

The first time that Mexico was part of the James Bond saga was in the film License to Kill when the Churubusco Studios and the port of Acapulco became the settings to film some sequences. Then it was the turn of the state of Baja California when some scenes were filmed there for the movie Quantum of Solace.

Other countries that the secret agent has visited throughout 60 years of film history have been England, where the character is from, Japan, Jamaica, Turkey, France, Switzerland, the United States, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Spain, Norway, Portugal, Thailand, Egypt, Malta, Brazil, Guatemala, Germany, India, Iceland, Morocco, Monaco, Russia, the Czech Republic and Scotland, among others.

NEAR CARS

Aston Martin vehicles (DB-10, DB-5, DBS V12, in different models, the Jaguar C-X75, Ford Thunderbird, Ferrari F-355, Vanquish, BMW Z3, ​​are some of those used by James Bond in the films It is pride for the actors to show them, as Daniel Craig does on a visit to the set of the now King Charles III, in his time as a prince.

THE BOND GIRLS

Ursula Andrews

Maud Adams

Jill St John

Lois Chiles

Daniela Bianchi

Honor Blackman

claudine auger

Wed Hama

Diana Rigg

Kim Basinger

Jane Seymour

Barbara Bach

Maryam d’Abo

Famke Janssen

Michelle Yeoh

Denise Richards

sophie mareau

Halle Berry

stephanie sigman

Gemma Arterton

Tony Sotiropoulou

Olga Kurylenko

Eve Green

Monica Bellucci

Lea Seydoux

Anne of Arms

