James Bond and the evolution of the male body | Cinema

Last week we told you about an in-depth Esquire article dedicated to Daniel Craig’s athletic training to play his James Bond. A body different from those that preceded it, more disturbing and functional to the action. The article, however, left some more technical suggestions, on the gaze of cinema towards the character, and therefore also of the viewer’s eye, which we are going to deepen today.

When a Guardian reporter asked Eva Green if she was jealous that Craig had a bigger chest than hers (yes, she was asked such a question by a professional journalist) the actress replied impassively: “well, he’s the Bond girl, not me. It is he who comes out of the sea in costume“.

It obviously refers to the scene of Casino Royale in which James Bond comes out of the water and walks on the sand recalling the classic appearance of Ursula Andress. In the book Geographies, Genders and Geopolitics of James Bond Lisa Funnell observes the 007 saga from a point of view. He claims that the films gradually went from being spy thrillers to pure action. So a genre more focused on the body both as a visual expression and as a means of communication. So much so that the protagonist has taken on the role of charm and seduction that was once attributed to the fatal woman. A sort of feminization of the role of the hero in the narrative balance and in the eye that observes him.

However, this tendency in representation has always been present in the saga, albeit to a different extent. Bond’s body is constantly changing, from actor to actor and from movie to movie. By shaping and rethinking himself, he contributed to recounting different eras and sensibilities.

When Sean Connery was cast to play Agent 007 in Licence to kill then producer Albert Broccoli wanted a less “British gentleman” character than David Niven, the actor on whom Ian Fleming had modeled the literary character. A cultured, elegant, educated hero, distant from Connery’s physical prowess.

Broccoli stuck, arguing that Niven wasn’t strong enough, while Connery was “tall, with a strong physical presence … and with the right hint of threat“. Back then his body was much more handsome and muscular than the contemporary actors. In the cinema of half a century ago, personal trainers and training to prepare for action roles were not in the daily routine of professionals. It was therefore unusual to find an actor in perfect athletic shape and very muscular.

Already Connery, in his first steps in the role of James Bond, embodied an ideal of man observed by a markedly feminine gaze. Despite the constant seductions and love games, Connery is the subject of the gaze. Often times he is without a shirt, and it is his presence that arouses reactions in female extras.

Lazenby had a model heritage similar to Sean Connery’s, but with a more British style. The production prevented him from skiing during filming, for insurance reasons, but his phisique du role shows itself well in the scene that opens. Agent 007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The skin re-emerges in the folds of the wet, close-fitting shirt, showing an athletic body ready for combat, but still with a conventional “gentleman’s” shape.

Roger Moore, considered too young at the time of the first film, took over in 1973 in Agent 007 – Live and let die. His James Bond painfully takes shape. More humor, irony and fun still required a spy physique. Moore was unfamiliar with diets and gyms. He was forced into a strict regime to prepare for the role and the actor hated him until the last second. One day he complained to the producers asking them why they hadn’t hired a skinny, athletic actor instead of putting him through those hellish pains.

His Bond meets stronger opponents than him, with whom he cannot physically compete. Despite playing around with this difference a lot, the villains are never shown shirtless in the same shot with James Bond. Direct comparison is avoided as much as possible, diluting with irony. We don’t even see the negative characters or villains engaging in amorous encounters with women. James Bond’s “superior” manhood is never questioned.

In the 1980s the saga was in trouble, crushed by changes within Hollywood and other franchises. Increase the violence. Moore gives way to Dalton, who brings back a more athletic approach to the character by participating in first-person stunts. However, he is a James Bond who hides the hours spent in the gym, underlines the actor in recounting the character. He does not flaunt them. He probably does them, but he is not obsessed with physical fitness, on the contrary, he prefers to sip a good drink in sweet company.

Pierce Brosnan, compared to Craig’s James Bond, plays a character who is a compromise between athleticism, charm and intelligence. Three poles that, as explained by Lisa Funnell, the decade of the 90s tried to keep in balance. Male leading roles were played by actors with a less intrusive and normalized physical presence. Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, Keanu Reeves in The Matrix and Ben Affleck for Armageddon. The brawny, brainless image of the previous decade disappears as a function of a more emotional and dynamic hero. Brosnan is a James Bond in constant motion, even in unlikely situations and exaggerated by the abuse of computer graphics.

What will be the passage of the imagination that will characterize the new agent 007? In the Esquire article three possible trends are highlighted: one linked to the new action heroes, very much in line with those of the 90s: John Wick, Ethan Hunt (in addition to the return of Neo di Matrix). The other derives from the cinecomic trend, with powerful, muscular characters that upset the laws of physics. A third way could be to return to Fleming, with the atmosphere of a spy thriller, abandoning the action, getting closer to a classic James Bond.

