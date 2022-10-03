James Bond: Dwayne Johnson has a unique link with the saga

Could Dwayne Johnson be the next James Bond? No, the probability could not be closer to zero, given his profile and his register. And sadly, his very real family connection to the big spy franchise won’t change that…

A family matter

Dwayne Johnson is currently one of leading men of Hollywood and a planetary icon. The former wrestler turned actor and producer goes on to super-productions like Red Notice and Jungle Cruisewas a headliner of the saga Fast & Furiousand will be in theaters very soon in the costume of black adam. Playing muscle guy has been in his family’s blood for a while, with his father Rocky Johnson having been a champion wrestler and a famous WWE wrestler. And a generation above still, since his maternal grandfather, Pete Fanene Maivia, was himself a professional wrestler.

As for the family link with the cinema, it is also on his side that we must look since Pete Fanene Maivia stood out opposite Sean Connery in a James Bond!

In an interview conducted in November 2021 for Esquire, we hear Dwayne Johnson declare in the first seconds that his grandfather was indeed a “bad guy” of James Bond. Specifically, he plays a driver/hunk of the SPECTER organization, eliminated by James Bond in You only live twicethe fifth film in the saga.

“I don’t want to be a villain, I have to be Bond.”

The sequence can be found below. A fairly classic elimination signed by agent 007, but with a second knife that we don’t forget neither the size nor the intensity. Dwayne Johnson, recalling this family fact, then suggests that he should follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.

Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain, in “You Only Live Twice”, with Sean Connery. Very, very cool. I would like to follow in his footsteps, and be the new James Bond. I don’t want to be a villain, I have to be Bond.

Obviously, Dwayne Johnson did not build his filmography by playing characters who are antagonists and/or who die. There would indeed be only one solution to see him in a 007 license film, and that would be for him to embody the title role…. Suffice to say that it is not about to happen.