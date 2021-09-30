James Bond, from McCartney to Billie Eilish licensed artists to sing for 007

There is a very interesting and funny moment during one of the episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 (the online series on Disney + in which Paul McCartney, chatting with superproducer Rick Rubin tells about himself, reveals his compositional and studio secrets) in which Sir Paul explains how and why he wrote Live and let die, the song that in 1973 was part of the soundtrack of the homonymous film by 007 (Live and let die in Italian), taking it apart and re-playing it alone on the piano. It is one of the “cornerstone” songs of his live repertoire, the one in which “Macca” even lets himself go, just to keep his enthusiasm high, to light up fireworks on the stage accompanied by explosions, and it is a song to which he is particularly attached because it marks one of the high points of his collaboration with George Martin.

McCartney is just one of the many greats and great ones of pop music to have written and sung songs for James Bond and his cinematic adventures, the last one, this year, is even Billie Eilish, just to say that the agent in the service of his majesty is always “up to date”, renews his soundscape with great attention and constantly keeps up with the times. After all, he has always done so, starting with the “theme song” par excellence, that of the first film Licence to kill (Dr. No, 1962), played by the great orchestra of John Barry It’s composed by Monty Norman, the music that identifies (and will do so forever, forever and ever) the adventures of 007, with the classic guitar riff in the background of the intertwining of the violins. But already at the time, in 1962, Bond’s “sound” was up to date, with the calypso of Byron Lee and The Dragonaires, one of the most legendary Jamaican formations of the ska days.

Over the years Bond has been accompanied by the most famous voices of pop music, by great rock characters, by stars of soul music, the filmmakers of the soundtracks have not paid attention to genres and styles, following the passing of fashions to ensure that the agent 007 was always in a sound environment suited to the times, and that only big stars were at his service. In the court of James Bond they have thus passed Shirley Bassey, in 1964, who sang one of the greatest hits related to the agent’s films, that Goldfinger which was then interpreted over the years by many other voices, and which has also repeated the success with Diamonds are forever in A cascade of diamonds in 1971, but also Tom Jones (for Operation thunder in 1965), Lulu in 1974 (The man with the golden gun in 1974) and Carly Simon (The spy who loved me in 1977).

Some songs were successful far beyond the movie, the greatest of them all picked it up Louis Armstrong with All the time in the world in 1969, a song which was a secondary theme of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but the performance of the Duran Duran in 1985 for Moving target, with A view to a kill. They were less fortunate Sheena Easton in 1981, the A-Ha in 1987, oi Garbage in 1989. Among the superstars in the service of 007 must be remembered Tina Turner with a piece written by Bono And The Edge in 1995, Madonna in 2002, Nancy Sinatra in 1967 and Adele in 2012, while on the rock front they must be remembered Chris Cornell in 2006 and Jack White (with Alicia Keys) in 2008. And to close the list they are still there Sheryl Crow, Rita Coolidge, Sam Smith And Gladys Knight, which over the years have lent their voices to the themes of other Bond films, with varying successes. We could say that being in the Bond films, beyond the success of the songs, is almost a certification of the “stardom”, if you get to be able to sing the “theme song” it means that you have reached a level of success and popularity. far above average and that it is difficult for the artists who are involved to be able to refuse such an offer, even if the song appears only in the credits, as happened to Pretenders, to kd Lang it’s at Patti Labelle.