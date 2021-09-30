James Bond No Time To Die, the locations where it is filmed

Matera, “The city that smiles at me the most through a veil of poetry and melancholy” – wrote Giovanni Pascoli – “the one with caves of the Sassi, the capital of the peasants, the hidden heart of their ancient civilization ”- Carlo Levi recalled in the 1950s, certainly a magical place that strikes you and stays inside you, so expressive and touching is its painful beauty. Matera is the city of caves, of entrenched villages, of the houses carved into the rock, of the Rupestrian Churches with frescoes, of the great Romanesque-Apulian and Baroque churches and of the important noble palaces, the city that geologically recalls ancient Jerusalem and Cappadocia. With the passage of time, it has continued to arouse amazement and to emerge for its landscape, without a shadow of a doubt, enchanted that makes it so unique. Since 1993 it has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in 2019 the Italian Capital of Culture and has been the destination of many peoples as well as great actors and directors who have found the right place to shoot their films there. Think of “The Passion” by Mel Gibson and even before that of “The Gospel according to Matthew” by Pier Paolo Pasolini.

Now she has returned to regain her identity thanks to “No Time To Die” by Cary Fukunaga, the new and highly anticipated film in the James Bond saga that was it shot right in the city of Lucania. A colossal production (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Columbia Pictures, Eon Productions and Universal Pictures International Italy) to finally be able to see in cinemas after a long wait (if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, it would have been released on April 8 last year) , the 25th adventure of the secret spy loved by Her Majesty the Queen with different scenes shot throughout Southern Italy, in particular between the province of Bari, the Gravina di Puglia area (the scene on the Aqueduct bridge, photo below) and the town of Sapri.

Matera is honored for 20 minutes, in one of the longest and most action-packed sequences (thus beating Rome, Istanbul, Baku, Mexico City and London, location set of the other James Bond films), in which we see the protagonist Daniel Craig / James Bond arrive with his partner Léa Seydoux / Madeleine Swann in the city in the evening, and then wake up the next morning in a room overlooking the Sassi. Alone, he will go to visit the tomb of Eva Green / Vesper in the nearby cemetery to then begin, in an ascending climax, a real race against time to save his life and that of his partner, between jumps with motorcycles from incredible heights with in the background the Sassi and Murgia districts and chases driving the legendary Aston Martin with many accessories, the protagonist of an already cult scene in a small square in the historic center. In the background, the Sasso Barisano – which takes its name because of its position, being oriented towards Bari – and the Sasso Caveoso – facing south, which takes its name from the city of Montescaglioso, characterized by houses dug into the tuff, built one above the other. All around, the Altopiano delle Murge with its highest peaks: Torre Desperata, Monte Caccia, Serraficaia and Monte Scorzone.

An itinerary already renamed “Tour Bond” thanks to Lucana film commission that with the Municipality of Matera and Tiziana Rocca Productions organized a first in style at the Gerardo Guerrieri cinema, not far from where those scenes were shot in the presence of three Italian actors already protagonists of the saga: Giancarlo Giannini (twice in the Bond movie: “Quantum of solace” and “Casino Royale”), Maria Grazia Cucinotta (do you remember her in the opening 14 minutes of “The world is not enough”?) And Gina Lollobrigida (in “The straw woman”, alongside Sean Connery ), honored with a lifetime achievement award. “No time to die”, it is not time to die, therefore: a title that already seems a warning. Matera has imprinted it and continues to imprint it on the skin and now more than ever it is ready for everything that will happen.

