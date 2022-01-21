James Bond, the new 007 will be the Marvel star: sensational indiscretion

After the No Time to Die finale it’s clear that we will have a new James Bond in the next film. According to some rumors, moreover, for the first time we could have a much younger protagonist than Sean Connery and Daniel Craig were.

Moreover, about 17 years have passed since the latter was chosen as the new face of the 007 films, surpassing in the selections Henry Cavillwho will become famous for playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia in the series Netflix The Witcher.

Henry Cavill was also screened in the past to fill the role of James Bond

Craig, therefore, would have become one of the longest-running James Bonds by even surpassing Roger Moore. Among the many candidates for the role, therefore, there is insistence on an English actor who is doing so well in Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are obviously talking about Tom Holland.

What convinced the production of the actor’s potential, moreover, would not have been so much Spiderman but his performance in Uncharted, film based on the upcoming videogame series of the same name. After the excellent test in the role of Nathan Drake, therefore, Holland could write the origins of James Bond.

Tom Holland, as a child, had a desire to play 007 in a movie

Furthermore, the actor himself would not have hidden that he had an interview with the producers of the series immediately after the end of the recording of Spiderman Far From Home. As mentioned, therefore, the idea had by the actor would be to play a young 007 with the film, therefore, who will see the origins of the character.

Despite this the idea was discarded and Holland had to abandon the idea, at least for the moment. Furthermore, as told by the latter, impersonating James Bond has been one of his dreams since he was a child.

Despite this the idea would have been recycled from Sony precisely for Uncharted in a hypothetical second film that narrates the adventures of Nathan Drake prior to the video game series. As mentioned, this series is also very reminiscent of James Bond in which its protagonist, an adventurer, is faced with different teams of villains.

We therefore remind you that the film will arrive in cinemas on 11 February and will be able to count in its cast, in addition to Tom Holland, a Mark Wahlberg in great shape. We are sure, in any case, that the actor will not give up and will continue to hope to be able to take on the role of the most famous secret agent in the world of cinema in the near future.