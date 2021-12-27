James Bond, what will become of the saga after Daniel Craig? The cast answers!

Ever since No Time To Die went from swan song to Daniel Craig’s unrivaled era as 007, the saga of James Bond it is definitely at risk and its future will depend on the decisions that will be made shortly, above all on recasting. And it was the cast that answered this asphyxiating question.

It will be for the farewell that the latter film represented, which set annual box office records No Time To Die, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021, but ready to be ousted by Spider Man No Way Home . In this regard, Daniel Craig recently spoke out against streaming, rejecting the idea that the future of the saga is only on the platform and praising the way in which these great cinematic events give breath to theaters. Now, in an interview with Screen Rant, part of the cast has revealed what future do you imagine (and hopes) for the franchise. Here are their answers:

Billy Magnussen: “We’d like to see … Bond going … I don’t know, at the In-N-Out Burger. Bond going to the prom. I do not care. Bond going to game night!“.

David Dencik: “Well, I would like to, in a way. It is tradition. You have to be true to the core somehow, you can’t be too creative. So I think – and I’m pretty sure they will – they will take this into account. Because it can’t be too freestyle when it comes to how you decide to represent it. I think it has to start from the whole Bond legacy, but also from what Daniel Craig brought to the films and the character. I mean, I thought about some Casino Royale scenes with Eva Green and stuff like that, they are good drama scenes, good acting scenes, and I hope they can put it all together in the next movie too.“.

Naomie Harris: “Well, I’d love to, I’d love to come back. I love franchising. I love everyone involved. And I have such gratitude to Bond because he really helped reinvigorate my career. So I’d definitely like to be a part of it. But then again, I just think Bond should go wherever he is needed. So whatever works best for the franchise“.

Undoubtedly, the first step in deciding where to bring the next 007 franchise will be the recasting of the main role. Although the names of many high-profile actors have been mentioned, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba, Eon Productions could turn to someone more unknown. A lot has changed in Hollywood since 2006, and diversifying the franchise by choosing a woman or an African American is something that could be highly regarded. Producer Barbara Broccoli recently said she was open to choosing a non-binary 007, although she has said in the past that he doesn’t think a woman should play James Bond and that the actor should be British. Who would you like? Tell us in the comments!