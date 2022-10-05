James Bond World Day: what was the most watched movie of the saga?

The October 5th is celebrated on world day of james-bond, a holiday that emerged in 2012, to honor the 50th anniversary of the franchise. His 25 films are inspired by a series of novels written by the British journalist and intelligence officer Ian Lancaster Fleming.

In 1962 the first, entitled doctor nostarring Sean Connery Y Ursula Andrews. This was the premiere of Bond on the big screen, since previously it only had television versions. Over time, other actors have starred in these films, including Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Also, all these films had the participation of the well-known Bond Girl, played by actresses such as Honor Blackman, Jane Seymour, Kim Basinger, Tanya Roberts, Grace Jones, Sophie Marceau, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, Monica Bellucci, Eva Green and Ana of weapons.

The movies of james-bond they occupy the fifth place, tied with Star Trek, of the film sagas with the most nominations for the Oscar awards.

In the cinematographic world, the success and public of a film is measured through its collection. This saga of 25 films has millionaire profits, which have increased over the years. Next, the most watched James Bond movies in the world:

sky fall

Produced by sonyentertainment, this installment managed to raise the amount of US$1,108.6 million. This has positioned it as the most watched movie of the James Bond sagaof all times.

Released in 2012, the plot revolves around James, played by Daniel Craig, fighting against a threat to the identity of all the world’s secret agents. Its soundtrack has the participation of Adelewho along with Paul Epworth won a Oscar Award for Best Original Song.

Among other of the most watched films of this saga are:

